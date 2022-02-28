BOSTON — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the U.S., AAA Northeast said Monday.
Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago, the AAA said.
On Cape Ann, prices for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday ranged from $3.59 in Gloucester to $3.69 in Rockport, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest gas price in Massachusetts was priced at $3.19 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.03 per gallon, a difference of $1.84 per gallon.
Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."
