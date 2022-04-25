Update of Gloucester's expired open space plan on tap

Gloucester’s Open Space and Recreation Committee wants residents to weigh in on an update to the city’s expired Open Space and Recreation Plan, a seven-year plan last updated in 2011.
“The new plan will serve to guide decisions related to open space and recreation priorities and activities for the next seven years,” said a flyer posted to the city’s Facebook page announcing a presentation on the plan this Wednesday, April 27.
The live presentation and virtual meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Zoom (To register, visit mapc.ma/GloucesterOSRP).
The open space committee and the city’s conservation agent plan to share results of a survey and draft goals and action items that have been incorporated into the plan as a result of a public process.
Residents will be able to review and provide feedback on the draft.
Says Conservation Agent Adrienne Lennon, the plan is a way for the city to come up with a master plan for its recreation and conservation resources.
The city won an initial $30,000 grant from the state Division of Conservation Services, part of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, to update its open space plan.
The money was used to hire a land use planner from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to help draft the update, which Lennon said is a common practice for communities looking to update their open space plans. Lennon, the committee and the land use planner have been working for the past 20 months on the update. Staff from the city’s Community Development Department also provided assistance.
“(Open space and recreation plans) are informed through a public participation process, and reflect the needs of the community,” Lennon said in an email. The open space committee held 18 public meetings over the past 20 months to develop the draft plan, holding the first feedback forum one year ago. This was followed by a 30-day virtual open house survey that drew more than 800 respondents.
Past plans intended to spotlight certain aspects of the city’s open space and recreational needs, Lennon said.
“Many of those goals were achieved, which is great,” Lennon said.
In drafting this new plan, the philosophy has shifted.
“Let’s look at the entire picture,” she said.
Having an updated open space plan is important in another way, especially when it comes to applying for other state grants. Such grant applications often ask if a particular action item in question might be listed on an up-to-date open space plan.
Lennon said she and committee have come up with a robust set of goals and objectives for the draft plan, and at the end of the forum participants will surveyed to find out what’s missing and what should be prioritized over the next seven to 10 years.
After the April 27 meeting, Lennon said the Open Space and Recreation Committee is scheduled to meet May 11, when it’s expected the draft open space plan would be approved for release for a public comment period lasting from May 12 to June 2, in advance of submission to the state Division of Conservation Services for its review and approval.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.