A man was killed when struck by a MBTA train around 6:20 this morning near the Railroad Avenue station.
Gloucester Police, State Police, and MBTA Transit Police are now on scene investigating. Gloucester EMS also responded.
According to the MBTA, the man, whose age is unknown at this time, was struck by an inbound commuter rail train while trespassing on the right of way.
Luggage could be on sidewalk between the raised station platform and the Station Place parking lot.
Transit Police detectives are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Foul play is not suspected, the MBTA said.
MBTA riders are asked to expect delays of up to hour in both directions this morning or seek alternate routes if possible.
The MBTA cancelled Rockport trains 102 (5:48 a.m. from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 a.m. from Rockport) are cancelled today because the accident and investigation at Gloucester is preventing the movement of trains.
Individual alerts about other trains will be sent out as needed, the T said.
Shuttle buses will provide travel between the Rockport and West Gloucester stations.
CATA will be running a shuttle service between the Railroad Avenue Station and the West Gloucester Station, Gloucester police said.
Correspondent Caroline Enos contributed to this story.
This story will be updated online at gloucestertimes.com, and in Friday's print edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
