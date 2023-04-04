MANCHESTER — A threat by a teen to harm others at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School, 36 Lincoln St., is under investigation.
“A suspect was quickly identified Monday night through aggressive, diligent investigative work,” reads a statement issued jointly early Tuesday afternoon by school officials and Manchester and Essex Police on Tuesday afternoon. “Officials no longer believe that there is any active threat against the school community.”
There was an increased police presence at Manchester and Essex schools on Tuesday, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the joint statement.
“There was no need to lock down the school today (Tuesday),” said Essex police Chief Paul Francis later Tuesday. “We’ve kept in constant contact with the school. No charges are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.”
The report about a teenager who was making “ominous and threatening statements and posts on social media, making threats to harm others with firearms and harm themselves” was received Monday at 11:45 p.m.
“The suspect was identified and ‘is now receiving appropriate support and services,” the statement continues.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin, Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Francis praised “the individuals who reported the threatening language to the proper authorities.”
In concert with the procedures in place to respond to school threats, Manchester and Essex police and School Resource Officer Andrea Locke “have been in constant contact with school district leaders” according to the statement.
The statement indicates the policies and procedures in place to respond and address possible threats were followed.
“We take all threats against our school community seriously,” said Beaudoin. “Our leadership team at the Middle High School responded immediately and collaborated with the Manchester and Essex Police Departments.”
Beaudoin thanked both police departments for their work to quickly identify the possible threat.
“Our strong relationships with our public safety partners ensures that we have a timely and integrated response to any possible threat,” Beaudoin said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.