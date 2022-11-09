Voters in Cape Ann’s towns resoundingly cast their ballots Tuesday for Attorney General and Democrat Maura Healey in the race for governor.
During the campaign for governor, Healey consistently lead in the polls, topping her challenger, Republican Geoffrey Diehl. Healey often lead Diehl in the polls by approximately 20 percentage points.
Diehl, a former state representative, also came up short in his 2018 Senate bid to topple incumbent U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Preliminary vote totals were announced soon after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Healy earned 1,168 votes in Essex while Diehl garnered 619 votes.
In Manchester, Healey won 1,969 to 857 votes cast. She won 3,098 votes in Rockport, to the 1,088 picked up by Diehl.
The flow of voters into the polling site at the Essex Public Safety Building was solid throughout the day.
“It’s been pretty consistent,” said Essex election warden Kathy McKinnon. “It’s been a good and steady turnout.”
Of the 2,907 registered voters in Essex, 914 had voted by 1:55 p.m., according to McKinnon.
In the race for attorney general, Essex voters favored Democrat Andrea Campbell, the winner, over Republican James McMahon by 1,126 votes to 670.
In Manchester, Campbell won 1,847 votes to 966 cast. Campbell also won 2,965 votes in Rockport, versus the 1,212 earned by McMahon.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, D-Boston, who will be keeping his job also won in Essex, totaling 1,232 votes versus 535 cast for Republican Rayla Campbell of Whitman.
In Manchester, Galvin won re-election by 2,029 votes to 740 picked up by Campbell.
Over in Rockport, Galvin earned 3,177 votes to the 948 won by Campbell.
Brookline’s Deborah Goldberg held onto her seat for state treasurer, beating challenger and Libertarian candidate Christina Crawford of Sherborn. Essex cast 1,238 votes for Goldberg versus 396 votes for Crawford.
Manchester voters cast 2,040 votes for Goldberg and 551 for Crawford.
In Rockport, Goldberg garnered 3,192 votes versus the 688 cast for Crawford.
Essex voters also favored Democrat Diana DiZoglio, the winner, over Republican Anthony Amore in the contest for state auditor. DiZoglio won 922-713.
In Manchester, DiZoglio won 1,509 votes versus the 1,071 votes cast or Amore. In Rockport, DiZoglio earned 2,546 votes to the 1,290 cast for Amore.
Finally, in the Essex portion of the race for U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Seth Moulton, D-Salem, topped challenger and Republican Bob May of Peabody, 1,199 to 559.
In Manchester, 2,014 voters backed Moulton while 775 people supported May.
Over in Rockport, voters cast 3,149 ballots for Moulton with 989 voting for May.
They also chose state Senate Minority Bruce Tarr over independent challenger Terence Cudney, 3,037 to 930 in Rockport, 1,299 to 424 in Essex, and 1,995 to 688 in Manchester, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante over Republican Ashley Sullivan, 3,031 to 1,115 in Rockport, 1,136 to 626 in Essex and 1,854 to 914 in Manchester.
Pattye Comfort, executive director of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, told WCVB-TV the races in Massachusetts were not as combustible as some campaigns in other parts of the country.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the nastiness that’s been prevalent in other states,” she said.
Voting changes
There is a new look to voting in Massachusetts.
Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne said election officials are still coming to grips with the 2020 “Vote By Mail” law. Thorne said the race for governor and the ballot questions may have sparked the most interest.
“An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security”, more commonly termed “The VOTES Act,” expanded voting for the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 3 general election. The law permits votes be made early and in-person and by mail.
“We have had a big change in the amount of ballots voted by mail and a slight increase in the amount of early in-person voters,” said Thorne.
Thorne added it is too soon to tell what the change in voting law will mean.
“We did have an increase in the overall voting for the September primary election,” she said. “I anticipate that we will have about the same turnout for elections as before regardless of the new VOTES Act.”
Keeping an eye on one’s vote can be done by tracking its status online. Voters can verify the status of their application to vote and their ballot by going to www.trackmyballotMA.com . Dates for ballots mailed out and received back by election officials are updated daily.