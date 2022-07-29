A water main break on Western Avenue at Bond Street is affecting water pressure throughout the city, according to the Department of Public Works.
The break has been contained, but customers on the following streets will have no water until the repair is complete: Western Avenue from Essex Avenue to Old Salem Road, Stage Fort Avenue, Hough Avenue, Anchor Lane, Windsor Lane, Crowell Avenue, and Beachmont Avenue
Public Works also says water pressure around the city may not return instantly, and asks customers to please be patient.
The head of the city’s utilities said repairs could take all night.
