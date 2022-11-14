MANCHESTER — New senior housing, regulation on adult entertainment, and property modifications are just a few items on the agenda for this fall’s Special Town Meeting.
Residents of Manchester will vote on a series of significant changes to town zoning by-laws on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St.
“It has been a work in progress,” Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said of the Special Town Meeting warrant that was signed by the Select Board on Oct. 20. “The Planning Board has been working cover to cover to review and update the zoning regulations.”
Federspiel added that Articles 4 to 9 are “really administrative in nature, formatting, clarifying and correcting.”
“We are fixing errors that were in the bylaws,” he explained.
The town administrator noted that Articles 10 through 14 are “more substantive.”
Article 10 would amend the zoning by-laws by deleting section 7 and replacing it with a new section that revises and expands regulations to allow more flexibility in approving modifications or re-uses of properties that are not in compliance with zoning regulations. It would allow the Zoning Board of Appeals greater discretion in allowing non-conforming uses that are less detrimental to the town.
Article 11 would add a new section to the zoning by-laws that provides regulation of adult entertainment establishments by special permit of the Planning Board, town clerk’s office, the library, or online at the town’s website.
According to the town’s motion, the amendment’s purpose “is to address and mitigate the secondary effects of adult entertainment establishments and sexually-oriented businesses.”
Secondary effects of such establishments, according to the motion, are increased crime, and adverse impacts on public health, the business climate of the town, and the quality of life in town.
It adds that the by-law does not have the intent of “imposing a limitation on the content of any communicative matter or materials, including sexually-oriented matter or materials.”
Article 12‘s approval would replace Section 9.2 Residential Conservation Cluster with it with a new version that removes the minimum lot size for residential conservation clusters and specifies density bonuses for deeded affordability, open spaces, or town amenities.
Article 13 would allow, by special permit, the development and use of alternative housing and nursing care for seniors to create health care, housing and other supportive services for the town’s senior populations.
If voted in, Manchester would be able to provide housing which is less costly and provide such accommodations in a manner harmonious with the surrounding land uses while protecting community character, natural resources and open spaces.
Article 14 would update to accessory dwelling unit regulations, providing homeowners with “a means of obtaining rental income, companionship, and security and thereby the opportunity to remain comfortably in their homes that they might otherwise be forced to vacate.”
Amending the regulations around accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law apartments, will “create moderately priced rental units to help meet the needs of smaller households, young families, local employees, including accessible options for the elderly and persons with disabilities who may have difficulty finding housing options,” according to the motion.
The motion also outlined that accessory dwelling units will be kept small in size, be in owner-occupied residences, will not be held under separate ownership, and will not be rented for short time periods.
Potential recall of leaders
While the Select Board recommended approval of 15 of the articles, one does not have its stamp of approval.
If voters approve Article 3, the town will petition the General Legislature to adopt a Special Act to permit the town to recall elected officials and to provide for the process to recall.
According to the article, any elected official can be removed from the office by the town’s registered voters of the town.
The board does not recommend approval, Federspiel explained, because “the board feels that, with elected officials serving three-year terms, the opportunity to replace someone is built into the current election cycle.”
“They do not see the need for ‘off-cycle’ replacement,” he added.
Federspiel noted that Article 3 was on the docket most likely because of “frustration by some people with the Board of Selectmen going forward with merging our dispatch with another dispatch center even though there was a non-binding vote that indicated that they preferred to keep it in house.”
The administrator is referencing was the 4-1 vote in June by selectmen in favor of regionalizing the town’s public safety dispatch operations with North Shore Regional 911 Center of Middleton even though a majority of residents who voted in a non-binding ballot question were against it.
“I think that although we might not have a legal obligation to the voters in that regard, I certainly think we have a moral and ethical obligation to voters,” said Selectman Brian Sollosy, who cast the only dissenting vote, told the Times in June. “We set a metric for the police chief as far as community policing. What better way of community policing (than) also incorporating his needs or desires for a local dispatch?”
Federspiel is encouraging residents to pick up a booklet with the proposed articles either at Town Hall, at the Manchester-By-The-Sea Public Library, or online at https://www.manchester.ma.us/DocumentCenter/View/5471/Voters-Booklet--Zoning-Articles.
With plenty of materials to keep residents busy until Monday’s meeting, Federspiel expects that the Special Town Meeting could take two nights to complete.
“I would not be surprised,” he said.
The meeting will be held in the school’s auditorium and the town is asking people to wear masks during the meeting. For those who do not want to wear a mask, the town has created a space in the cafeteria where people can sit while maintaining social distancing with full audio-visual connection to the auditorium.