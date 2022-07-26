About 66 boats have registered to compete in the return the Bluefin Blowout, presented by Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, which runs through Thursday.
In addition to raising some giant bluefin from the sea, the event aims to raise a boatload of money for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to organizers.
The Atlantic bluefin tuna tournament began Tuesday at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020 and 2021. Also back will be the Newburyport-based Reel Easy which won the last Blowout in 2019.
This will be the ninth year the tournament is being held. Originally conceived by organizers Drew Hale and Rob Bouley in 2011, it has grown into one of New England’s premier giant bluefin tournaments and has proven to be a popular attraction to America’s oldest seaport.
The tournament has been featured on National Geographic’s “Wicked Tuna” and has drawn some of the best tuna fishermen on the East Coast. In addition to bragging rights, the captains will be competing for more than $60,000 in cash, jackpots and prizes as well as the Bluefin Blowout trophy.
The boat that lands the heaviest fish wins. Per NOAA Fisheries regulations, the maximum length is currently 73 inches curved fork length — or 73 inches from the tip of the upper jaw over the curve of the body to the fork of the tail — with a bag limit of one bluefin per vessel per day or trip.
“After a 2-year hiatus we’re back,” said Cidalia Schwartz, marketing director for Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, in an email. “The last one we held was in 2019. We hosted approximately 70 boats and this year we’re looking at approximately the same amount of boats as well.”
Gloucester resident Warren Waugh, the managing partner of the Lyon-Waugh, the presenting sponsor and event organizer, said boats are coming from as far away as Florida. Others are coming from Cape Cod, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire, competing along with the hometown captains and crews from Gloucester. While Waugh loves fishing — “When everyone is golfing, I’m fishing,” he says — he has never fished the tournament as he is busy with guests and doing promotions during the event.
The charity the tournament supports has a special meaning for Waugh.
“Alzheimer’s Association is near and dear to our heart because Warren Waugh lost his wife to Alzheimer’s,” Schwartz said. Elizabeth “Liz” Owens Waugh died on June 5, 2018, at age 64.
Ken Riehl, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO, credited Waugh for his success in being able to generate such a large sum for the cause of Alzheimer's for an event that has not been around that long.
"The Bluefin Blowout is a very, very large fundraiser," Riehl said, noting the event draws more than 60 boats from all over the place that need gas, ice and bait, and captains and crews who need a place to eat and stay for the tournament. People also attend events, like Wednesday's barbecue fundraiser. He said the Bluefin Blowout provides a bump for area businesses at it attracts hundreds to Gloucester. It also plays into the vibe of the hit TV show "Wicked Tuna," which has put Gloucester on the map.
"This is definitely complementary to the whole scene," he said.
The fundraising kicked off July 13 with the Bluefin Bash. The apparel store at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort is open to the public during tournament hours. Boats were allowed to leave no earlier than 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the rules, and overnight fishing is permitted.
The weigh-in action at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort starts Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. or once the last fish is weighed. This event is free to the public.
The Bluefin Blowout BBQ By the Sea, a food and beverage tasting to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, is a ticketed event on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
Final weighing and closing ceremonies take place Thursday with weigh-in hours from 1 to 4:30 p.m., or once the last fish is weighed.
“There’s a lot to be said about this tournament,” Schwartz said. “In 2019 we gave back $366,000 to Alzheimer’s. This could not have been possible without our captain’s crews, community, sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”
The goal this year is raise $500,000 for the cause.
“It’s quite a reach but we believe that with a continued support we’ll get there. This tournament is the biggest in the Northeast and we are proud to be the organizers of it,” Schwartz said.
You can learn more about the Bluefin Blowout at www.bluefinblowout.com.
