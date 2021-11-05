Gloucester Urban Renewal
Beth Welin, local historian and director of Manchester Historical Museum, presents “Gloucester Urban Renewal” on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. See images, share personal memories of old Gloucester. No registration. For details, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org, or call 978-325-5500.
Ales Over ALS
Ales Over ALS celebrates at the Lake House, 98 Centennial Grove Road in Essex, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. Admission is $100 and includes a selection of local craft beers, tacos, barbecue and vegetarian options, homebrew tasting and competition, and live music. All proceeds go directly to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS), in support of people living with ALS. Tickets available at https://ccals.
Hopper’s Houses
On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, presents “Hopper’s Houses,” a walking that goes by select Gloucester houses made famous by American realist painter Edward Hopper (1882-1967). Cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers, and includes museum admission. Space is limited; advance registration required. Reserve online or call 978-283-0455 x110 or email info@capeannmuseum.org.
Island vistas
Afterward, take in the museum's exhibition "Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies." The show was organized with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, and includes work from the collections of the Monhegan museum, Cape Ann Museum, the Rockport Art Association & Museum, and private collections.
Knights, Maidens & Moor
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, presents “Knights, Maidens & Moor: Broadway at the Castle” on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the cabaret revue of beloved Broadway show tunes that either relate to life in a castle or to the famous guests the Hammonds once entertained, are $35, $40 for premier seating. For more information or tickets, visit hammondcastle.org, email info@hammondcastle.org or call 978-283-2080.