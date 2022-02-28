With snow starting to fly Friday morning, Gloucester police enforced a snow emergency on-street parking ban that ran from midnight to 8 a.m. on Saturday. The early morning parking enforcement was meant to keep downtown streets clear for plows.
According to police reports, from 3 to 3:30 a.m., at least 39 cars were ticketed on Western, Commonwealth, Hesperus and Lexington avenues, and Main Street, Washington, Prospect, Shepherd and Rogers streets.
Later that morning, the Department of Public Works requested 23 cars in the street be towed. Only three were actually towed, according to police Deputy Chief Joseph Fitzgerald, who said these vehicles were likely moved by their owners prior to the tow truck arriving.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 27
5:04 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Cobblestone Lane.
4:54 p.m.: Identity theft was reported on Western Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Thatcher Road at Bass Avenue at 10:44 a.m., and on Main Street 12:55 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
10:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at the Blackburn Rotary at 10:29 a.m., when police responded, and on Loring Court at 9:17 p.m.
9:10 p.m.: A report of an unwelcome guest on Patriots Circle required no action from the police.
12:38 a.m.: After a traffic stop on Rogers Street at Flannagan Square, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving with a revoked registration, having an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a name/address change.
Friday, Feb. 25
10:38 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Hesperus Avenue.
6:53 p.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage on Washington Street.
2:28 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 53-year-old plow driver from Lynn on a charge of driving without a license. Police responded to a report of a plow backing out of a parking area into a parked vehicle on Liberty Street.
1:41 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
12:29 p.m.: After a report of threats on Lepage Lane, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Salem man on a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
Parking complaints: A vehicle was towed at 8:02 p.m. on Hartz Street, and reports were taken on Friend Street at 4:31 p.m.; at 11:03 a.m. on Western Avenue; at 10:41 a.m. on Fort Square; at 10:28 a.m. on Herrick Court and Friend streets; at 9:51 a.m. at Acacia Street during which a vehicle was towed; at 9:48 a.m. on High Popples Road; at 8:18 a.m. on Sylvan Street, during which a citation/warning was issued; at 8:17 a.m. on Friend Street and Friend Court during which a citation/warning was issued; and on Arnold Way, an incident which was under investigation.
3:50 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Summit Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 27-year-old Rockport man on charges of assault and battery and malicious destruction of property worth $1,200.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Crashes with property damage were reported in the vicinity of Little River Market on Essex Avenue at 10:59 a.m. and on Main Street 6:33 p.m.
3:06 p.m.: A report of credit card fraud was taken at the Police Department on Main Street.
2:22 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. The nurse in the emergency room did not want to pursue charges, but wanted the incident on file in case things escalate before the patient could get into a treatment facility, police reported.
2:18 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 22-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of driving without a license. After stopping the black Ford F350 pickup on Parker Street, which police said may have been speeding and whose owner had a suspended license, they spoke with the driver, who was not the owner, and who handed them a passport. He told officers he had a Tennessee license, which was still in that state. He tried calling his old roommate to ask him to send a picture of his license. He told police he had been living and working in Gloucester for about one year. He told police he could provide them with the license number in one hour, and after police gave him a day to produce the license, without success, police filed the charge against him.
12:31 p.m.: After assisting the Fire Department with a car with smoke coming from the engine near 141 Essex Ave., police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 16-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license. The driver informed police he did not have a license and he provided police with a learners permit, and he told police that this was his father’s car. While police were running the information, dispatch informed the officer that Danvers police were looking for the vehicle due to an accident earlier in the day. A witness to this hit-and-run saw a young female driving during the accident, and a young male jump into the driver’s seat before leaving the scene. The young man ultimately admitted to taking the car out of town and making stops in Saugus and Danvers. As police were speaking to the young man, a young woman ran away and appeared to be upset. The young man told police she was upset because she was involved in the crash in Danvers and did not have a license. Police later located the teenager, who is from Peabody, at the Gloucester Cinema, and she told police she reversed the car into a parked vehicle in Target’s parking lot. The girl said she ran away because she was nervous. The girl’s mother arrived and took custody of her.
11:16 a.m.: Police responded to a crash with property damage only .
ROCKPORT
Weekend medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One received a lift assist.
Monday, Feb. 28
4:26 a.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 26
8 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a broken street light on Point De Chene Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 25
5:38 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Granite Street resident with an overheating wooden stove.
1:25 p.m.: Officers spoke to a Granite Street resident about plowing snow onto the road.
10:06 a.m.: Public Works fixed a broken manhole cover on Pigeon Hill Street.
MANCHESTER
Weekend medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Three refused ambulance services.
Weekend traffic stops: Three people received written warnings for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, Feb. 27
2:15 p.m.: Officers removed a tree limb from the roadway on Eaglehead Road.
8:16 a.m.: Report of a sprinkler leaking water inside a Summer Street home. The Fire Department shut the building’s water off.
Saturday, Feb. 26
8:17 p.m.: Public Works was notified of an open manhole on Old Essex Road.
Friday, Feb. 25
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
ESSEX
Weekend medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hosptial.
Weekend traffic stops: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a court summons on a charge of operating without a license. Four others received citations for violating traffic laws. Six received warnings — two written and four verbal.
Sunday, Feb. 27
1:47 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a pothole on Martin Street.
5:27 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point was ticketed.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Friday, Feb. 25
Building and area checks done throughout the day.