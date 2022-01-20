Upgrades needed to make Kyrouz Auditorium hybrid-compatible

Gloucester’s City Council has decided to continue holding meetings on Zoom for the time being due to current surge in COVID-19 cases, though some would like see hybrid in-person and remote meetings held on Zoom from Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall.
The idea would be to have councilors meet in-person while residents could participate in the auditorium or on Zoom. The council has been meeting remotely during the pandemic, and has seen an increase in audience participation because of it.
There is only one catch. The auditorium, which can hold 150 people, has the capability for live broadcasts, but Mayor Greg Verga says the WiFi connection can be spotty, and the acoustic amenities necessary to hold hybrid meetings would require $80,000.
The $80,000 figure was part of presentation about using Kyrouz and other city meeting spaces for hybrid meetings made to the City Council last fall by Ryan Knowles, the city’s director of information services.
“It might be nice if we can think of ways to be able to finance that,” council President Valerie Gilman told her colleagues at their meeting last week. “I would hate to see us lose our beautiful hall because we are afraid of spending a little bit of an investment in making it compatible to allowing hybrid meetings.”
Gilman said in an interview the council would make a request through the mayor’s office to use federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars or free cash for the retrofit. She said the mayor is committed to hybrid meetings not just for the council, but for other city boards, committees and commissions.
“I support hybrid going forward, forever,” said Verga during a recent interview, a response developed during his election campaign “because I jokingly said the ratings were through the roof.” For instance, the School Committee already meets in person and on Zoom by using equipment at Gloucester High School.
“Acoustics weren’t the thing in 1873,” Verga said about when City Hall was built. “Going forward, I support at least live coverage of the meetings. If we can make it so it’s interactive so people can participate from home without breaking the bank, I’m all for it.”
At last week’s meeting, when Gilman informally polled councilors about continuing to meet on Zoom, they agreed to do so out of safety concerns.
Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said, “Ideally, I think a hybrid style of meeting if we have the right place, whether it’s spending oodles of money unnecessarily at City Hall or use perhaps another locale to accommodate us on a safe basis to interface with the public while maintaining a remote option at the same time, is an ultimate goal of the intermediate term, but short-term, this is where we need to stay.”
Verga said renovation plans for the interior of City Hall were put on hold due to the pandemic. Even though making the auditorium hybrid-compatible was not part of the original scope of the project, “my thought for efficiency is to tie them together.”
Knowles, the IT director, said in an interview that City Hall is an old building with old wiring and not a lot of places to plug things in. While various numbers have been thrown around about the cost, he said it would be more worthwhile to do the work as part of a larger project.
The city has a pool of money it could use, and during the meeting some councilors mentioned tapping the city’s $5.5 million in free cash. The question is, “Do we want to spend $80,000 or $100,000 on this?” Verga said.
To the south, Peabody’s City Council has been meeting in person and on Zoom in its historic City Hall during the pandemic.
“It’s easy to forget how challenging it was in the beginning,” said Christopher Ryder, chief of staff for Mayor Ted Bettencourt. Ryder said the mayor, the city clerk, the city’s IT department and local cable access provider Peabody TV worked to allow hybrid meetings in the Wiggin Auditorium in a city hall built as an opera house in 1883.
However, the cost to go to Zoom was nominal. The Wiggin had the infrastructure to do this before the pandemic thanks to a $240,000 renovation about four years ago, that included a new sound and video projection system, according to The Salem News.
The restoration was paid for with city money and a $102,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in fiscal 2016. Much of the money, about $163,000, went toward audio-visual upgrades.
