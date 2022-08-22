Gloucester’s connection to the world’s oldest commissioned warship will be celebrated at a cannon dedication ceremony on Stacy Boulevard this Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.
The cannon’s location on Gloucester Harbor is between the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial and the bocce courts.
The 4,200-pound replica cannon from the USS Constitution was restored recently by Gloucester’s Dave Dow for the upcoming celebration of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary next year.
“This replica cannon was aboard the Constitution before they made this gift to the city,” said Karen Tibbetts, who served as the Harbor Committee co-chair for the city’s 375th anniversary and is part of next year’s efforts.
Its display is part of the Gloucester 400+ initiative to honor local history.
After being on the USS Constitution for perhaps close to 100 years, this replica cannon was gifted to Gloucester in 1931 during the warship’s last visit to Gloucester Harbor.
“During that world tour in 1931, the Constitution anchored here,” related Tibbetts. “One night lobster boats encircled her with lit torches and my grandfather Bill Lane happened to be on one of those boats, on the Mary Rose. During that visit, 20,000 people boarded her and I have a photo of that.”
Tibbetts applauded the tireless work and dedication of Dow, who sought out a rare cannoneer license.
“He is an amazing man, and obtaining that license was a difficult endeavor,” she said.
It was Dow who took action to address the state of disrepair that befell the cannons at Stage Fort Park.
“The cannon was rusty with beer cans inside and the fort area was in disarray,” said Tibbetts. “(Dave Dow) took the time to study the restoration process in depth for his work to give these local treasures new life.”
The community is invited to take part in Thursday’s event, during which state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Val Gilman and Tibbetts will share some comments. The community can learn about the history of the replica cannon and its restoration. So far two of the four cannons at Stage Fort Park have been restored.
The cannon restoration is only part of the larger effort to restore the fort area of Stage Fort Park, including landscaping, Dow said,
The replica cannon to be celebrated this week is located near the memorial stone of Gloucester native Nathaniel Haraden (1768-1818), a sailing master who served aboard the USS Constitution.
“His nickname was ‘Jumping Billy.’ He married twice. His father was Jonathan Haraden, a hero of the Massachusetts State Navy in the early years of the American Revolution and later as a successful privateersman,” according to the USS Constitution Museum website.
Haraden also served as the shipkeeper, keeping an extensive log chronicling the ship’s repairs. He stayed on as sailing master under Commodore Edward Preble, and later commanded Gunboat No. 8 during the frigate’s expedition to the Mediterranean, where Preble assumed command of the Mediterranean fleet during the Barbary War and Battle of Tripoli Harbor. Haraden was commended for gallantry in action at the siege of Tripoli on August 3, 1804, according to the USS Constitution Museum’s archives.
Earlier this year, Tibbetts presented a Gloucester 400th commemorative coin to B.J. Farrell, the first woman commander in the history of the USS Constitution. Tibbetts has worked with the warship for many years. Her husband, Vince Tibbetts, owns the tug boat company, which since 1981, turns the warship in Boston Harbor each year.
“A group of people had an idea about getting the cannon on the boulevard to inspire enthusiasm about our history and enthusiasm for the 400th,” said Tibbetts. “These are the types of cannons that the Constitution fired during the battle. and she is the warship that earned the name Old Ironside because the cannon hits she took in battle never took her down.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.