BOSTON — The state’s natural gas consumers, already getting hit with rising energy bills, could be digging deeper into their pockets for several more months with utilities seeking rate increases for the off-peak season.
National Grid’s gas distribution companies, Colonial Gas and Boston Gas, are seeking approval to raise more than $7.6 million by hiking rates.
National Grid serves more than 900,000 gas customers in Massachusetts, including tens of thousands on Cape Ann and the North Shore.
Eversource, which serves about 1.4 million gas customers in Massachusetts including former customers of Columbia Gas Company, is seeking approval from the state Department of Public Utilities to increase its off-peak gas rates beginning May 1 for all residential, commercial and industrial users.
The proposed increases range from .30% for residential to 1.9% for commercial users over last year’s off-peak season rates, according to DPU filings.
Other utilities, including Unitil — which operates as Fitchburg Gas and Electric Company — are also seeking to increase off-peak natural gas rates.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who has opposed previous rate increases, has intervened in the review process. Her office has the authority to seek lower rates or restrictions aimed at shielding energy consumers from hefty increases.
Healey’s office also intervened in National Grid’s 2017 request to increase electric rates, convincing regulators to reduce the increase by about $43 million.
Demand vs. supply
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities note that seasonal rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
Natural gas prices often fluctuate and are usually lower in the spring and summer months when there is less demand. But this year natural gas prices are up nearly 100% in the U.S. and the demand for natural gas is outpacing the supply, officials say.
Eversource said its gas customers are paying about 83 cents per therm this winter, an increase from the 71 cents per therm for the previous winter.
“After hitting 10-year lows during the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of natural gas and electricity is significantly higher this winter than it was at this time last year due to an increase in global demand and extreme weather in gas-producing states that further constrained supply,” the company said in a statement.
Economic fallout
The U.S. Department of Energy warned consumers they will pay “significantly” more for energy this winter amid rising gas and oil prices and a colder-than-normal winter.
Overall, people who use gas to heat their homes are projected to pay an average of $746 this winter, up nearly a third from last year, according to the agency.
Consumer advocates say Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation and increased natural-gas prices will have a particular impact on many low-income households.
“People are already struggling and higher gas prices will make it even harder for them to pay their utility bills,” said Charlie Harak, a senior attorney for energy and utility issues at the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center. “It’s a very difficult situation.”
He said the economic fallout of the pandemic has worsened the situation and many low-income energy consumers in Massachusetts are behind on their bills.
As of December, an estimated 795,000 residential consumers were still behind on their electric or gas bills, owing nearly $674.7 million, according to the latest data compiled by the center.
He said many of those people are at risk of losing gas and electric service once the state’s seasonal ban on utility shutoffs expires next month.
“Customers still in arrears when the moratorium is lifted in the spring will be at great risk of losing essential service,” Harak said.
Utilities say they have been working with consumers to help them pay off their bills through installment plans and other programs. Overall, the number of people in arrears on utility bills has declined since the height of the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.