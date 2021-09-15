Greg Verga and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken took in the most votes at Gloucester’s Mayoral Preliminary Election this Tuesday.
Out of the total 6,306 votes cast, Verga received the most votes with 3,178. Romeo Theken took in 1,831. A total of 21,948 are registered to vote in Gloucester.
The results were called around 8:30 p.m at City Hall. Verga waited in the City Hall’s auditorium until the final tally was announced by City Clerk Joanne Senos.
“The results speak fro themselves,” said Verga after interviewing with 1623 Studios about his win. “It shows that people want change. I started off late, mid-June, and now here we are. I appreciated the other candidates. They’ve done a great job and I appreciate the process.”
Verga previously served as a city councilor and School Committee member. He ran in the 2015 Mayoral Preliminary Election but did not advance, coming in third with 13% of the vote. This year, he earned half.
Romeo Theken ultimately won the 2015 election and has served as mayor since. She was not at City Hall on Tuesday night to hear the results.
Verga and Romeo Theken will run against each other in the Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Races for city councilor at-large, ward councilor and School Committee will also be on the ballot.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.