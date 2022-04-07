Mayor Greg Verga will mark 100 days in office on April 10 trying to make Gloucester a better place day-by-day.
It was during his Jan. 1 inaugural address in a pandemic-induced social-distanced Kyrouz Auditorium that Verga spoke about how there was “precious little time” to effect meaningful change.
“For the next 729 days,” Verga said on New Year’s Day, “I will wake up with just one mandate, to make Gloucester a better place tomorrow than it is today.”
Verga, who recently turned 54, said the key to fulfilling this mandate is constantly listening to feedback.
To put things into context, in November, after being out of elected office since 2016, the former School Committee member and City Councilor won an election against a popular, well-known incumbent, Sefatia Romeo Theken, who had served as mayor since 2015. Verga said he came into office looking to fulfill the promises he made on the campaign trail last year.
“And then you get in office and it’s the reality of what you’ve got before you,” he said. “So the secret is to sort of deal with the day-to-day crises or the business of the day and not lose sight of the lofty goals that we had. and I think we are achieving that. It’s a matter of the daily focus and learning how to get back to the bigger plan without forgetting about it.”
Verga said marking 100 days in office is arbitrary but also symbolic.
“The mantra of the campaign was, you know, efficiency, transparency and collaboration. and I truly believe that in the first 100 days that’s what we have achieved or on our way to achieving across the board,” he said.
One example of the collaboration, Verga said, is that he regularly meets with City Council President Valerie Gilman and Vice President Sean Nolan every other week. He does the same thing with the School Committee Chair and Vice Chair.
“And the whole concept is to just keep the communication going, that there’s no surprises,” he said.
“I have appreciated Mayor Verga’s standing bi-weekly meetings to keep (the) council abreast of top priority initiatives,” Gilman said in an email. “Greg is a great listener and even takes notes!”
“Our council has appreciated his regular presence and participation at our City Council meetings and his team’s focus on staffing up all of our city’s boards and commissions,” she added.
Verga has spent his first months in office filling dozens of vacancies on volunteer boards and commissions. He said you could count on one hand the number of people he decided not to reappoint.
“One thing is, when I talk to appointees, I did not have a litmus test, ‘What’s your view on this, this and this.’ It was just we read the civility resolution and do you agree with it, and if they said they agree with it, good,” Verga said.
As these appointments were going before the City Council, Verga attended the council’s Ordinance and Administration Committee meetings to introduce them, and give them a little plug.
A couple of weeks ago, Verga rounded out his office by hiring Pamela Tobey as the director of communications and constituent services. Tobey, the daughter of former mayor Bruce Tobey, who served from 1994 to 2002, had been working as a special assistant in the treasurer’s office.
One of Verga’s first hires after the election was Jill Cahill — who served as community development director under Romeo Theken — as the new chief administrative officer. Verga, who had been out of city government, said Cahill helped fill in the gaps of the things he missed over the past several years, bringing continuity to his office.
Melissa Gilliss, who had been working in human resources, has been hired as the full-time executive secretary to the mayor.
Verga said his wife, Kellie, a labor and delivery nurse at Beverly Hospital, also wanted to help out the city. Recently, at the mayor’s request, the City Council appointed her to the City Hall Restoration Commission as City Hall is in need of work, including a new fire suppression system and rewiring.
Verga noted that when John Bell was mayor, he appointed his wife, Janis, to the commission, and she is still a member. Verga said he asked some members of the commission if this would be OK, and they agreed it was.
However, Verga said it may be a couple of years before City Hall, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, gets a makeover. That’s because of all the other things going on around the city.
Verga said the Police Department and courthouse on Main Street will be undergoing renovations, the Sawyer Free Library will be announcing its fundraising operations for a building project, the former YMCA building downtown is going to be transformed into senior housing, and the city is on the verge of celebrating its 400{sup}th{/sup} anniversary next year.
“It’s just a little too much,” Verga said of the possibility of City Hall, which was dedicated in 1871, being under construction with everything else going on.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.