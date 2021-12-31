Mayor-elect Greg Verga is looking to reset the tone in City Hall after being sworn in on New Year’s Day.
“I wanted to reset Gloucester,” Verga said in a recent interview at City Hall Annex. “That was the slogan. It started with the mayor at the top. By changing that position, mission one was accomplished.
“And I’m not picking on Sefatia,” he said of outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “I’m just saying I have a whole new way that I want to run things, that I’m going to act in a professional manner. I’m going to be respectful to all the people around me, and above and below me and I want that to trickle down.”
Verga, 53, a former School Committee member and city councilor, is scheduled to be sworn in at 1 p.m. Saturday in Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall. Due to the pandemic, Verga has scaled back inaugural plans that day.
Only elected officials being sworn in along with immediate family and other ceremony participants can attend. Residents can watch live on 1623 Studios’ Facebook page and local cable access Channel 12.
The pandemic is something he will need to work on right out of the gate, he said, and so to set the tone, he canceled plans for a post-inaugural party to avoid his first act as mayor being a super-spreader event.
“People just have to take the politics out of it,” Verga said of the pandemic. “It’s not a left or right or red or blue issue. It’s a life or death issue.”
As mayor, he also wants to work on climate change, given its impact on sea-level rise in this coastal city and on the fishing industry. He said they are looking to hire a climate czar, a position that can pay for itself through grants.
He will also seek to fill more than 70 vacancies on various boards and commissions. He also wants to look to see whether some of these boards and commissions should be eliminated, while others may need to be boosted or combined due to overlap in their missions.
“They were set up for one purpose and that purpose is done,” Verga said. He’ll need support of the City Council to make those changes. He also plans to have regular meetings with the leaders of the School Committee and City Council to talk about big ideas.
“Because there should be no surprises. We are all on the same page,” he said.
Verga was born and raised in Gloucester, grew up on Perkins Street behind Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in the working-class neighborhood of Portuguese Hill.
He attended the former Veterans’ Memorial Elementary School, which has since been torn down to make way for a new elementary school, the former Fuller School, the O’Maley Middle School, and Gloucester High.
He graduated in June 1986 and got married to his high-school sweetheart, Kellie (Martin), that August. His wife works as a labor and delivery nurse at Beverly Hospital. His oldest daughter, Abbie Ragusa, also works as a nurse. The Vergas have two grandchildren. His son-in-law, Stephen Ragusa, works as a commercial lobsterman. The couple’s son, Patrick Verga, works for Google and lives in Pittsburgh, and his youngest, Julia Verga, does research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Out of high school, Verga worked at the Building Center, then for Bomco Inc., a maker of aerospace components.
When his second son was born in 1988, he decided he needed to further his career through education. He began attending Salem State at nights and weekends, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications in 1999.
Eventually, Verga went to work for technology companies, including a small company that made mixing machines for pharmaceutical companies, then Datum in Beverly and later for a company called Precise Time and Frequency, for a couple of years. When the tech market softened, he decided to become a real estate agent, which he’s been for 15 years. Most recently, he worked for Churchill Properties, but the city charter prevents him from holding a job while mayor.
Verga’s family has long been involved in politics and the community. His father, Anthony “Tony” Verga, served as Gloucester’s state representative from 1995 to 2009.
“We never talked politics when I was growing up, but I honestly didn’t even know what party my father was in until he ran as a Democrat for the state rep. job.”
Verga said he wanted to be involved with the community, much like his father was when he was growing up. He first ran for School Committee in 1999, at age 31, but lost. He stayed involved with the West Parish School where his children were attending.
He was elected to the School Committee and served from 2002 to 2010, and was elected to the City Council to represent Ward 4 from 2010 to 2014, and was an at-large councilor from 2014 to 2016, according to his campaign website.
In 2015, Verga lost in a crowded preliminary field for mayor. So when his term on the City Council was up, he had some time to spare and started playing bass with friends, while writing and recording music. He set up a studio in his basement and started a web radio show called “Unfinished Business.”
In 2021, he first pulled papers to run at-large for the City Council, but people asked him to run for mayor, instead.
“The reasons to not run were not good enough, so I decided I at least had to give it a shot,” Verga said. When he came out on top in the preliminary election, he realized he had a shot in the general. Verga says Romeo Theken accomplished much.
But then some in her administration filed “harassment and hostile work environment” complaints against her, including the person Verga has picked to be his chief administrative officer, Jill Cahill.
“Tone is the big thing, because that’s what I’ve said. I want to set that tone of mutual respect and professionalism and we are already headed in that direction,” Verga said.
