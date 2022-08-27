Vigil to shed fresh light on local opioid losses

This Monday, Aug. 29, Gloucester City Hall will be lit in purple in solidarity with the families and members of the community who’ll be gathering at twilight on the waterfront on Stacy Boulevard to remember lives lost to opioids.
From 6 to 9 p.m., the Luminaries and Love vigil will again inhabit the western end of the boulevard. Just east of the Blynman Bridge, by the flagpole, the glowing rows of luminaries — plain paper bags scrawled with messages of love — will transform the waterfront into a spiritual place, a place for people to kneel, stand, sit, pray, weep.
The opioid epidemic, eclipsed in public awareness since early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, has continued unabated, says Kathy Day, who 12 years ago organized the first vigil, then simply called an opioid overdose vigil.
Day, the northeast director of Learn to Cope, a support network for those affected by addiction, said she doesn’t have the latest statistics for Gloucester or Massachusetts, but according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in 2020 alone “nearly 92,000 persons in the U.S. died from drug-involved overdose, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.”
The opioid addiction is no longer seen as a “moral failing” but more of a biological one, and Gloucester had a lot to do with changing that perception, says Day.
At that first vigil 12 years ago, the notion that City Hall would be lit in purple in solidarity with the vigil — today called Luminaries and Love — would have been “unthinkable,” says Day. At the time, she says, the stigma and judgmentalism surrounding opioid addiction was such that even the notion of holding such an event, known then simply as the Overdose Vigil was pushing it.
Luminaries and Love has since become an autumnal rite of passage here in Gloucester, timed to coincide with International Opioid Awareness Day, Aug. 31.
Day, who will be there as always, is thrilled, she says, with the donations of cans of food provided by the community in the past few days to anchor the luminaries. At the end of the evening, Julie LaFontaine, executive director The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, will collect the cans for distribution to Cape Ann individuals and families in need through the pantry.
The cans will continue to be collected, Day told the Times, through Sunday, at three donation sites — in the lobbies of Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave.; Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road; and the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St. Canned food will also be accepted at the event.
“There is no formal program,” says Day of the gathering. “Just come and ‘Light the Boulevard with Love’.”
Day may be reached for more information at katday4@gmail.com. Or text or call 781-258-8948.