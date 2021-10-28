ROCKPORT — The heavy storm that pummeled Cape Ann overnight into Wednesday devoured fisherman Chris Wayrynen’s lobster boat Lady M moored at Pigeon Cove.
“I have no insurance on it and I expect it’ll be a total loss,” Wayrynen said Wednesday afternoon. “If the hull is still good maybe I can make a little project out of it in the summer (to repair it), but it looks like a total loss.”
Wayrynen first learned that his 33-foot boat had come loose from its mooring that morning at 1:30.
“Someone called me to say the boat was on its side,” he recalled. “I drove down there fighting the winds, which was hell.”
By the time he got to Pigeon Cove, he knew there was no saving the boat.
“We had the harbormaster down there and we tried to pull it in using a rope,” to no avail, said Wayrynen.
For now, the capsized boat is going to stay at Pigeon Cove. Wayrynen said he contacted a diver to help him pull the boat out whenever the storm subsides.
Wayrynen and the Lady M crew placed second in the 2019 Bluefin Blowout in Gloucester, landing a 500-pound bluefin.
