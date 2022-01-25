A virtual information session on Wednesday seeks to gauge the interest of Cape Ann businesses about starting a program to attract international student workers and others to help meet staffing needs this summer.
Those close to the program’s planning say it’s far from ready for prime time, but the aim would be to help fill a need within Cape Ann’s workforce while providing cultural opportunities for students who live abroad with U.S.-issued J-1 visas or even those living locally or in other parts of the U.S. Those exploring the creation of the program said much will depend on interest from local businesses.
The Zoom session is scheduled for Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m., and follows a survey looking at interest among the businesses for hiring international students. Program proponents are looking into ways of providing opportunities for housing and transportation for participants.
Those interested in joining the meeting may email Peter Webber, senior vice president of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, for the link at peter@capeannchamber.com. Advanced registration is encouraged.
The program is being explored by Rockport Cultural District and Community Engagement Director Mechelle Brown, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber, and Discover Gloucester, with help from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and the Cape Ann Transportation Authority.
“This is a program that has a lot of potential, but it’s in the most preliminary of stages,” Tarr said of figuring out how such a program might work.
“What we have heard consistently is there is a labor shortage that is having a negative impact on businesses,” Tarr said.
The focus will be on providing housing and transportation as a way to make Cape Ann an attractive place to come for students to work.
“It’s a very ambitious undertaking,” Tarr said. “In our preliminary discussions, there seems to be a tremendous amount of interest in it.”
“The main purpose of the meeting tomorrow is we want to make sure we are hearing from businesses,” Rockport’s Brown said.
“We all just want to support the businesses and do whatever we can,” Brown said. The groups also want to be respectful of businesses’ needs. “It is only by working as a community can we be successful.”
“The J-1 visa program is critical to us in the industry, allowing folks from other countries to work here,” said Elizabeth Carey, executive director of Discover Gloucester, the official destination marketing organization for America’s oldest seaport. “We see it as a vital part of the industry.”
The program, if it comes to fruition, would be open to all businesses on Cape Ann: Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex, and not just those in the hospitality industry, Webber said.
Webber said the program’s proponents are first trying to gauge the interest among businesses that may want to learn more. He said businesses have hired international students in years past, but this was done on their own, and not part of any program.
According to the State Department’s website, “exchange visitor (J) visas are nonimmigrant visas for individuals approved to participate in exchange visitor programs in the United States.”
One category of J-1 visas is for summer work travel, allowing foreign students to “gain first-hand experience as they work in seasonal or temporary jobs and travel in the United States during the summer,” according to a flier for the program, which had Massachusetts pegged as a top-20 U.S. destination, with 317 summer work travel exchange visitors to the Bay State in 2020. There are also other J-1 visa categories, for example, for trainees, camp counselors and au pairs.
CATA Executive Director Felicia Webb has also provided assistance in the early planning stages of the program.
“Transportation is a key factor in people getting around,” she said. The reason CATA is so integral is that while foreign students could be provided with employment and housing, they need a way to get around. “CATA will provide the transportation piece,” she said.
“There are great ideas for what it can be,” Brown said of the program, “but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.