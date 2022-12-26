With Santa Claus was coming to town on Sunday, many helpers got busy prepping and serving meals throughout the North Shore and Cape Ann.
On Christmas morning, volunteers from the Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 American Legion in Gloucester were busy prepping a holiday meal to go out to those in need of one on Cape Ann and beyond.
Mark Nestor, the post’s commander, said around 8:30 a.m. they planned to serve about 450 ham dinners to people in seven communities this Christmas.
“And we do it,” Nestor, a local attorney, said about the effort to serve the meals on the holiday.
And they did so again this Christmas at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic not in person but through deliveries using volunteer cooks and a small army of 51 drivers in part because renovations to the legion’s kitchen at its hall on Washington Street are still ongoing.
“We are getting ready to serve,” said Nestor by phone Christmas as volunteers were getting the meals assembled, packed and out to drivers about mid-morning so drivers had enough time to finish their routes and get back to their families to enjoy the holiday.
This Christmas, the dinner was prepared at kitchen of the The Open Door food pantry on Emerson Avenue. Volunteers were in the kitchen Christmas Eve day and five volunteers showed up at 7 a.m. Christmas morning to prep the meals, Nestor said.
The post counted on 30 volunteers, including Gloucester Sea Cadets, to get them out the door to drivers who lined up at The Open Door and who then headed out to Ipswich, Hamilton, Wenham, Rockport, Gloucester, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Some key people helping with the community meal included Paul Krueger, Debbie Krueger, Sandra Kee, Brian Torkildsen and Joe Lombardo.
Nestor expected the community meal will be back in person at the Legion for Easter.
In Peabody
“And we give you thanks for each one of us sitting across from one another, in your name, amen,” said Brianne Jurs, program director for community outreach, leading a blessing for those gathered at Citizens Inn Haven From Hunger at 71 Wallis St. in Peabody around noon Christmas day.
Volunteers were getting ready to serve a roast beef Christmas dinner to those assembled in the newly renovated upper-floor dining room decorated with poinsettias and wreaths hung on windows.
Jurs said they planned to serve 600 meals on Christmas, to those who braved the cold and came out for the meal, and about 150 for home delivery for the elderly and disabled clients.
Clients also took many meals to go.
Jurs said this was Haven From Hunger’s first Christmas dinner in its newly renovated space after renovations were finished in the spring. They also celebrated Easter and Thanksgiving in the new space. Haven From Hunger regularly serves hot meals four days a week plus special holiday meals.
Jurs said turnout was about half of what she had expected sitting down. She expected they would be doing a lot more home deliveries. About 30 people came out around noon though more kept trickling in as the meal was served.
“I mean it’s 23 degrees,” said Jurs. She said Haven From Hunger worked with Peabody to house some folks over the weekend to prevent loss of life due the temperature drop, so there were about 15 people who were staying elsewhere who would also be getting a meal delivered.
Haven From Hunger planned for 600 meals because it served 500 on Thanksgiving and at that time the room was packed, so organizers realized they needed some more.
“If we have leftovers, we have leftovers that will never go to waste,” Jurs said.
She said they were excited for the new space not only for the dining room but also for the new Resource Center to connect clients with resources in the area.
Chef Alex Stanton said the Christmas meal consisted of roast beef, mashed potatoes, creamed kale and spinach, a warm bun with gravy and corn pudding, with Oreo pudding for dessert.
“I’m thrilled,” said Stanton about cooking the Christmas meal. “It’s the easiest day for me because I have so many volunteers to help, it’s wonderful.”
“We are so thankful for our volunteers,” Jurs said. They had volunteers in all week long to help with the meal, from slicing the roast beef, to peeling the potatoes. This includes volunteers from New England Biolabs and volunteers from local human service agencies Bridgewell and Northeast Arc.
One family taking part in the meal were Brenda Lamarche of Lowell, her 2-week-old baby, Manuel Lopez, her 1-year-old daughter Paulina Lamarche and her husband, Jose Lopez. The family was living in Citizen Inn’s family shelter in Peabody.
“The people here are awesome, they like to help out if anybody needs help with housing and anything,” Lamarche said. “They have been a big support.”
“It’s going great. I think that unfortunately, we see that the need is greater than ever,” said Citizens Inn Executive Director Carolina Trujillo who was also on hand volunteering to serve the meal. She said the frigid weather does not help those living in the streets or those who do not have transportation to get to the community meal, given Christmas fell on a Sunday. “So we are going to make sure we are delivering meals as well, so we are going to make sure that everybody who usually receives a meal gets a meal,” she said.
