A team of volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport want to encourage an unconventional form of holiday shopping, one in which the shopper does not have to buy anything new.
The team is encouraging people to buy holiday gifts from second-hand shops, a message inspired by a recent opinion piece in the New York Times.
Annaliese Griffin, an independent journalist who wrote the column, noted that while global supply-chain problems might cause shortages of popular toys or tech gadgets, the shortages do not have to ruin the holidays.
“Instead of rushing to the stores or filling your online shopping cart early, perhaps this is a time to question the annual marketing drive telling us that we must start spending now and keep spending through December to manifest a Christmas morning of abundance and cheer,” wrote Griffin. “This is not about being a Grinch, canceling Christmas or trying to pass a minimalist purity test. It’s about breaking out of a consumer mind-set that demands we constantly buy things — things that we then must care for and eventually dispose of.”
The volunteers of the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Society thrift shop want to broadcast this message. and to be part of the solution that does not start in a factory half a world away or cargo ships that transport these goods to our shores, they plan to have holiday hours at its thrift shop on Cleaves Street.
The thrift shop will be open on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. until noon and again Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, when it will offer “gently used” Christmas decorations and items, including toys and books, suitable for gift giving.
“Basically, our thrift shop matches the description outlined in the New York Times article, and of course, our shop is not the only one on Cape Ann. There are others that have thrift shops that help to support very important social needs in our area,” said Liz Spaulding, a member of the Rockport Unitarian Universalist team. “Our offerings are not only for those with a limited budget but also for folks who recognize the value of not adding more new ‘stuff’ into their lives.”
It’s not just about those with limited means, but it’s about making a conscious decision not to feed into the frenzied consumerism surrounding the holiday season.
“I think many of us feel we have burdened ourselves by adding to our lives more new things from big box stores, but it can be quite fun to find just the right gift — even if it is for a ‘Yankee Swap’ — in a resale shop like ours,” said Spaulding.
The thrift shop will have extended hours on Dec. 4 during its holiday fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Griffin, who now lives in a small town in Vermont, said the tradition of buying thrift shop gifts has brought some of her favorite objects into her home.
“Treasures ... are all around us — in thrift stores, yard sales, vintage boutiques, online resale sites and Buy Nothing groups,” wrote Griffin. “The small town I live in has an exceptionally good secondhand infrastructure. This culture of reuse never really went out of style in New England, and it seems to have only grown in recent years. Asking around or looking for something used before buying new is increasingly seen as the norm.”
She further noted that, according to Goodwill International, sales for the period from March through August this year were up more than 11% from the same period in 2019, and that the online reseller ThredUp cites research projecting that the market for secondhand clothing in the United States will double over the next five years, hitting $77 billion.
J.B. MacKinnon, author of “The Day the World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves the Environment and Ourselves,” suggested that time spent together in conversation, on a walk or preparing a meal is far more meaningful than anything that one can unwrap.
Griffin went on to highlight the fact that every purchase of new goods sets in motion a global chain of events, “beginning with extracting oil to make the plastic that is in everything from stretchy jeans to the packaging they come in.”
In closing, Griffin said this kind of shopping is a reminder “that our stuff isn’t our identity.”