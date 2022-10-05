One of Backyard Growers’ urban gardens was expanded last Thursday thanks to about 25 volunteers.
The team pitched in to build all 17 new raised vegetable garden beds, expanding Burnham’s Field Community Garden by almost half for the downtown Gloucester community, according to Backyard Growers.
The volunteers were among nearly 3,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts employees supporting 90 service projects across Massachusetts as part of the company’s 12th annual Service Day on Sept. 29.
They also weeded, mulched, and cleared pathways in the garden which helps provide healthy, fresh food to low- to moderate-income residents of Gloucester, including many immigrant and refugee families.
“We’re proud to support not-for-profits around the state that are working to address health inequities in our communities,” said Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross, in a prepared statement. “The idea for Service Day came from our employees. Over the past 12 years it has grown to become our largest company event and one of our most beloved traditions. It is incredible to see the collective impact that can be accomplished in one day to support the critical work of our community partners.”
Projects were chosen based on their alignment with the company’s focus on health justice. In addition to sending volunteers to complete the task, Blue Cross also provides a grant to cover the project costs. Since Service Day’s inception in 2011, the total value of the company’s financial and volunteer support to local not-for-profits is nearly $11 million.
More information on Blue Cross’ annual Service Day and the company’s commitment to health justice, may be found on its corporate citizenship website, www.bluecrossma.org/aboutus/corporate-citizenship, or read its latest corporate citizenship report.
More information on Backyard Growers is available by visiting www.backyardgrowers.org.