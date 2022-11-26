With the fall winds picking up force, and impending winter gales, a local group is working to remind residents to keep a lid on their trash and recyclables in an effort to safeguard the environment.
The volunteer organization, called PAL for “People Against Litter,” has a new initiative — Put a Lid on it.
Most everyone has seen what happens when trash bags are left for curbside pick-up and animals break open the plastic. Then the wind spreads the trash far and wide. The same happens with recycle bins without tops when winds blow plastic bottles and aluminum cans all over the place.
Judy Rose, the local PAL coordinator, said the organization had an idea.
“We went to our neighbors and asked if we got a discount on rolling covered trash bins, would they be wiling to purchase them. and there was a positive response from West Gloucester. It has made a huge difference, plus it’s protecting the wetlands. Everything that ends up on the streets eventually blows into the water or fields as well as people’s yards,” said Rose.
She said the group worked over the summer with Jay Smith of Ace Hardware who provided a reduced price on rolling covered trash receptacles and recycle bins after which some residents began seeing the benefits of trash receptacles with lids.
PAL, which was started in 2018, has a mission to reduce the litter problem in Gloucester.
“We also want to inspire our neighbors to contribute to a clean city,” added Rose.
Residents can sign up through the PAL website to clean up the street in front of their home with the use of free yellow bags available at the Department of Public Works office on Popular street.
“I am happy to report that this simple grass-roots initiative has been successful with more than 1,200 bags being distributed by PAL and thousands of residents have made this commitment,” said Rose. “Thank you to the City of Gloucester for your support.”
Rose wanted to emphasize that even small acts bring about big change.
“Our organization has ben trying to educate people on the litter problem in Gloucester and get residents to help clean up when they see litter,” she said.
With the yellow bags, residents can clean up litter in open spaces or in front of their homes without having to use the city’s pay-as-you throw bags they purchase for their household trash. Rose, like other PAL volunteers, carries a yellow bag in the trunk of her car. When she fills it, she ties it up and leaves it at the side of the road, near a telephone pole, then goes online at seeclickfix.com/gloucester to submit the request for pick up, or call Public Works directly at 978-325-5600.
“We want to foster a commitment among residents about keeping their section of the city clean even if it wasn’t their doing because in the end it helps our environment, which has an impact for all of us,” she said. “We want people to be aware that the city provides these yellow bags. It’s real easy and the city is great about picking the bags up.”
For more information about PAL, the yellow bags or other details, visit palgloucester.com. The website also has a map showing the participants, and it can be enlarged to show the extent of its outreach program. Residents interested in a discounted rolling trash receptacle with a lid can go to acehardware.com and choose one of the local stores to make the order.