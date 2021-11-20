On Friday, volunteers gathered at The Open Door on Emerson Avenue to pack holiday food baskets for those in need on Thanksgiving.
Cape Ann's food pantry has 1,200 Thanksgiving holiday baskets ready to go by the time it closes its doors on Wednesday.
The holiday food baskets are an annual program and include a a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes for a Thanksgiving dinner. The Holiday Basket program provides local households with the food they need to prepare a holiday meal at home, maintaining their own traditions.
The Open Door is also welcoming Gloucester's Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 on Thanksgiving Day, whose volunteers will utilize its kitchen and facility on Emerson Avenue to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for delivery that same day. The Legion will provide full Thanksgiving meals — at no cost to the recipients — to seniors, shut-ins, veterans, homeless and other members of the general public in Gloucester, Manchester, Rockport, Essex and Ipswich. Last year, 690 free Legion meals were delivered.
Deadline to volunteer to deliver Legion meals or receive one is Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. To order a meal, call 978-283-7117 anytime, and leave a message with your name, address, phone number and number of meals, or email nestorlaw@aol.com. Volunteers may call or email. Meals will be delivered Thanksgiving Day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Donations for the Legion's meals may be made to American Legion Post 3, PO Box 122, Gloucester, MA 01930-0122 with "2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Meal" on the check's memo line. Between The Open Door and the Legion's two initiatives, whether people are able and want to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home or need and/or prefer to receive a meal delivered that day, everyone will have a Thanksgiving meal.
The Open Door is a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham. It runs food pantries at 28 Emerson Ave. and 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich.
The Open Door also is seeking donations for the holiday basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, may call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org