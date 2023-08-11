The City Council to be seated in January after the upcoming municipal election will not be getting a pay bump after all.
That’s because while a motion in April to increase the council’s salary gained a 5-4 vote of approval, the city charter requires a two-thirds vote for such a pay raise to pass.
Back on April 25, a public hearing was held to increase councilors’ salary to $14,000 from $11,500. That works out to be a $2,500, or nearly 22%, raise.
This increased pay was supposed to kick in on Jan. 1, 2024, with the seating of the new City Council. Councilors have not seen an increase in pay since 2014.
Voting in April for the salary increase were Councilors Scott Memhard of Ward 1, President Val Gilman of Ward 4, Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5, and Jason Grow and Jeff Worthley, both at-large.
Meanwhile, Councilors at-Large Tony Gross and Jamie O’Hara, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta opposed it.
It appeared at the time the pay raise passed, but technically it did not due to city charter rules.
It was Gilman who recently discovered the need for the administrative correction to the “Certificate of Vote,” the official city record of how the council voted on the matter, and announced it at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Recently, when she was working on the city’s annual report, she was going through all the City Council motions to adopt in the past fiscal year.
“And when I was reading it, it jumped out at me because when I looked at it, it became very obvious that the vote was 5 and 4 and I knew that it was two-thirds,” she told the council. “So, I immediately escalated this to our clerk and she spoke with legal counsel and we’ve been informed that there is no vote change, our votes stayed the same and rather this is just a simple administrative correction.”
The council did not have to take any action on Tuesday, Aug. 8, because the motion failed, Gilman pointed out.
Gilman added this mea culpa: “It was my error and I am being forthright. It didn’t cost taxpayers any money. This, whomever is on the City Council starting in January 2024, those councilors will not be receiving an increase. It didn’t cost taxpayers any money and I corrected this as soon as I realized that there was an error.”
Nolan, who serves as chairman of the Ordinances and Administration Standing Committee, said the pay raise first came through his subcommittee.
“As councilors, we are all responsible for knowing what our votes are and what the capacity of the votes should be, whether it’s a supermajority, a majority or two-thirds,” Nolan said. He did not blame Gilman for this.
“We have a lot of confusing votes,” Nolan said. “I believe this was as much my fault as it was anybody else’s and I take responsibility for this myself.”
“Absolutely this was not one councilor’s fault,” said Gross. “We all bear some of this responsibility. Now I’m on the prevailing side, so I guess I should feel better about it, but we should have caught it at that time and I apologize for my part in that also.”
Gilman thanked City Clerk Joanne Senos for moving immediately on this when it was discovered, even though the pay raise was not scheduled to kick in for another five months.
“We as councilors have very busy schedules,” said O’Hara. “There is a lot going on. We like to think we should know everything but the charter is quite detailed, the rules of procedure ... This is just one of those situations. This won’t be the last and I want to thank everyone for their understanding and thank Councilor Gilman for bringing this forward for corrective action.”
During the discussion about the council’s pay raise in April, Gilman had proposed a last-minute motion to lower the council’s proposed pay raise from $14,000 a year to $13,000 a year, but this failed to garner a second from her fellow councilors.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.