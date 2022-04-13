When Rockport’s Ray Chang learned about a Chinese captain sailing into Gloucester Harbor last fall, he never thought that a few months later he would be on that 80-foot sailboat heading to Hawaii.
But that is exactly what happened when the 80-foot Zhai Mo 1, a Chinese-flagged vessel, sailed out of Gloucester Harbor last Dec. 15. The vessel was in America’s old seaport because it required extensive repairs following damage from a collision with an iceberg while Capt. Zhai Mo was circumnavigating the Arctic Circle last summer.
The most treacherous part of the trip for Chang was leaving Gloucester Harbor on Dec. 15. The Zhai Mo 1 crew had hoped to leave before the winter weather began to set in but delays in obtaining parts pushed back the timetable.
Chang, who grew up in Hong Kong, befriended the captain when his boat was allowed to dock at the Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck where it was repaired. His wife, Heather Chang, read about Chinese sailboat in the local paper and urged her husband, who had retired about a week earlier and speaks Mandarin, to go down to help the sailors who didn’t speak English.
An avid sailor, Ray Chang welcomed the opportunity to adventure across nearly half the globe.
“The hardest part was just outside of Cape Cod. It was really stormy that day. Leaving here, the winds were like 20 knots on the open water, and maybe 35 knots after midnight. That night it increased to 45 knots,” Chang said. “At times, the water was going over the bow of the boat but we didn’t see that kind of water south of New York.”
Coast Guard run-ins
His wife, a librarian at Ipswich Middle & High School, was concerned when she hadn’t had any contact with her husband, and knowing the Zhai Mo 1 was sailing in gale-force winds.
After a week, with some urging from friends, she called the Coast Guard for a well-being check, after which it searched for the vessel.
“We were sailing along and we saw a Coast Guard plane circling the boat so I turned on the radio and learned they were looking for me. I explained that we were out of range for cell phone contact and that everything was good. After some questioning, we had some jokes and before they left, they said ‘Call your wife,” Chang recounted.
He thought that was the end of Coast Guard contact until Zhai Mo 1 neared Miami a few days later.
“As soon as we got within 10 nautical miles of the coast, the Coast Guard boarded us. There were various agencies and Border Control, some carrying machine guns and handcuffs. In the end, the Chinese interpreter told us the reason was a report of a missing person on a foreign boat. It was a 10-hour boarding. The whole boat was gone over and they asked me if I was under any duress to make sure I wasn’t kidnapped,” said Chang. “We basically drifted backward from Miami to Ft. Lauderdale.”
Some unusual items on board were a large supply of Tibetan yak jerky and a submergible drone, used during the Arctic expedition to see under water.
The crew ate well during the voyage, and celebrated the Chinese New Year on Feb. 1 with a meal of Chinese dumplings made by Chang.
Another repair stop
After a stop in Miami to refuel, the sailboat headed to Key West and then on to Cuba where it docked at the Hemingway Marina in Havana for a few nights. The crew encountered tourists from Canada and Russia and, not surprisingly, found a lack of consumer goods.
“It’s sad. It’s a very beautiful city but totally dilapidated, like ‘Animal Farm’ in real life,” said Chang.
About a week later, the Zhai Mo 1’s had to stop in Panama.
“The first attempt to go through failed because the engine overheated as we approached the canal. We picked up the pilot and line handlers and went back to the marina. It was like a little community there, where we hung out with people from all over the place. It was barbecue on Friday, pot luck on Tuesday and farmers market on Wednesday,” related Chang.
Repair of the water pump took about a week, after which the Zhai Mo 1 sailed through the canal, mooring overnight in Gatun Lake in the canal before hitting the Pacific Ocean the next day.
“I was like a little kid. The canal was the most exciting part for me. It’s amazing,” he said. “I remember learning about it in National Geographic when I was a student.”
Friends in Hawaii
After that it was five weeks nonstop to Hawaii.
A runner, Chang found it challenging to get the level of exercise he is used to; the crew did exercises on the boat but what he missed most was the ability to walk around freely.
In Hawaii, the crew met up with Gloucester’s Diane Chen, who winters in Oahu.
Heather Chang flew to Maui where she and Chen met the boat, and planned to sailed aboard the Zhai Mo I to Oahu.
However, Heather Chang would only learn after the 10-hour voyage began that the Molokai Channel is a deep ocean channel, often tough to cross, because of the strong winds, strong currents and large swells.
“We also got a taste of those conditions. There were giant waves and winds about 30 miles per hour. The boat was heeling a lot so I took Dramamine and went down below to lay on Ray’s bed. All the books on the shelf kept falling on me. Here I am, a librarian covered in books,” she said. “I learned that I’m not an open ocean sailor. I get nervous in the Salem Channel.”
When the Zhai Mo I arrived in Honolulu, they found a dozen agents from several agencies, including Immigration and Homeland Security, waiting to board the boat and interview them.
But the Changs did enjoy a few days on the island paradise before returning to Rockport. They visited one of Ray Chang’s childhood friends who lives in Honolulu. They also noted that there were dozens of Chinese locals who had been following the captain’s journey on Facebook and were eager to meet him.
Ray Chang remains in touch with the captain, who would like to return to Gloucester next summer should pandemic protocols allow it. Currently the boat is in Hawaii waiting for some final repairs before the captain returns to Shanghai.