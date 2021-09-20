BOSTON — Lawmakers are hoping to buoy thousands of jobless workers who owe the state for “overpayment” of unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
A proposal seeks to increase the number of waivers granted by the Department of Unemployment Assistance to workers who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal benefits they weren’t supposed to get.
Backers say loosening eligibility for the waivers will bring relief to unemployed workers who, in some cases, received and spent benefits they had no reason to question.
“These are people who accepted these benefits — which they’ve used to meet rent, food and other basic needs — and are now being told they have to pay the money back,” said state Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, a co-sponsor of the bill. “In some cases these overpayments were not the fault of workers.”
The proposal, filed by Rep. Joan Meschino, D-Hull, would require a waiver for people whose income after taxes is 125% or less than the state’s poverty level; if funds were used for “ordinary living expenses”; or if the state made a technical error leading to the overpayment, or if a notice of overpayment took too long to process.
“Under these circumstances, it shall be against equity and good conscience for the director to recover an overpayment, and the department shall grant a waiver,” the bill reads.
The plan also would require the state to review waivers that were previously denied for the expanded criteria. If the state collected overpayments from workers who are later granted a waiver, it would have 30 days to return those funds.
Benefit overpayments can occur for a variety of reasons. People may apply for benefits they believe they’re qualified for but are later deemed ineligible. Applicants may make good-faith mistakes while filling out forms.
In other cases, clerical errors were made in the state’s haste to approve claims.
As of September 2020, the state reported 78,337 cases of overpayments totaling $188,283,829. That’s about $2,400 per worker.
Overpayments were made to people getting traditional benefits as well as self-employed, gig economy workers and others getting weekly payments under a federal pandemic-era program.
To recoup the money, Massachusetts offers individuals the chance to repay a lump sum or deduct from weekly payments if they are still getting benefits. Money also may be recovered from tax refunds, or through the courts.
Beneficiaries who get notices of overpayment can appeal. The state charges 15% interest on overpayment tied to fraud in filling out forms, or “due to a misrepresentation or failure to disclose a material fact.”
It’s not clear how much the state has recouped so far, or how many beneficiaries have sought waivers.
Like most states, Massachusetts was hit with a deluge of jobless claims last year.
It paid out nearly $6 billion in benefits in 2020 as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. The claims forced Gov. Charlie Baker to borrow more than $2.2 billion from the federal government.
A pandemic relief law approved by Congress allows states to forgive overpayment if it’s determined the beneficiary wasn’t at fault or “if such repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience.”
Massachusetts has similar rules on the books, though Nguyen said the process for getting a waiver hasn’t been well publicized.
A provision of the bill would require more public outreach to make beneficiaries aware that they may qualify for an exemption.
“There has really been no notice for folks, which is problematic,” she said. “We need to make sure that they have access to these waivers.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com