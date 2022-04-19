ROCKPORT — The Rockport Council on Aging is looking to get Cape Ann and beyond on its feet during this year’s Walk Massachusetts Challenge.
On Wednesday, May 4, the first day of the state-wide challenge, the Rockport council will host a kick-off walk-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Back Beach. People of all ages are invited to join in on the fun.
“(The event) was the result of a region-wide competitive application that came with a small ($500) grant to help cover some of the expenses,” said Cal Workman, the council’s program specialist.
Rockport’s kick-off will serve as the flagship event for communities across Cape Ann and the North Shore.
“I think we really sold on the regional beachscape as a draw to get people from all around on a new health plan,” Workman explained. “We know we’ll have a lot of Council on Aging centers bussing in their people. It’s a great excuse to come to the coast for a walk.”
Quarter-mile, half-mile, three-quarter-mile and mile-long walking courses will be available. Guided or self-led walks will take participants through Rockport’s finest sight-seeing locations, including Millbrook Meadow, Front Beach and Bearskin Neck. Benches and restrooms will be available along the way.
The first 100 registered participants will receive a complementary boxed picnic lunch.
Informational booths for various senior services and Council on Aging centers will also be available. Representatives from SeniorCare, Age and Dementia Friendly Cape Ann, Mass in Motion, The Open Door, The Glen T. MacLeod YMCA, Element Care, For Every Body Fitness, and Rockport Public Library will be on site to assist attendees and answer questions.
The 16 Massachusetts communities with the most steps will be eligible to receive a $1,000 grant for their Council on Aging. Individual raffle prizes, from $50 Visa, $25 Amazon to $10 Dunkin’ gift cards, are also available — the more steps one takes, the better the chances are at winning.
“It’s wonderful that we’re able to get together, go outside and enjoy this beautiful backdrop with one another — and do it all on foot,” said Workman “Anyone can pick up walking. All you need is a good pair of sneakers.”
To register for an official step tracker, visit www.walkmachallenge.com. The challenge runs through Oct. 31.
Volunteers are needed for the Rockport kick-off event. Workman may be contacted at 978-546-2573 or cworkman@RockportMA.gov for more information.