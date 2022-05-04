ROCKPORT — The Walk Massachusetts Challenge, a program geared to get people outside and exercising, stepped off in Rockport on Wednesday.
As part of the challenge, individuals can walk their way to possibly winning $50 Visa, $25 Amazon, or $10 Dunkin’ gift cards in a raffle — the more steps one takes, the more the chances are entered in their name. Also, walkers represent their local council on aging and the 16 councils with the most steps will be eligible to receive a $1,000 grant.
On Wednesday, quarter-mile, half-mile, three-quarter-mile and mile-long guided or self-led walks took participants through Rockport’s finest sight-seeing locations, including Millbrook Meadow, Front Beach and Bearskin Neck.
Representatives from SeniorCare, Age and Dementia Friendly Cape Ann, Mass in Motion, The Open Door, The Glen T. MacLeod YMCA, Element Care, For Every Body Fitness, and Rockport Public Library were on site to assist attendees and answer questions.
The kick-off was hosted by the Rockport Council on Aging, which treated walkers to lunch.
Would-be challenge participants may register for an official step tracker by visiting www.walkmachallenge.com. The challenge runs through Oct. 31.