The deadline to apply for 2022 Community Preservation Act funding is March 8. To that end, the co-chairs of the Community Preservation Committee are reaching out to let the community know how to apply for open space, historic preservation, recreation and community housing grants.
This year, the committee is looking to attract more affordable housing and open space projects to go along with the demand for historic preservation efforts in this nearly 400-year-old seaport.
During the most recent round of grants, nearly $600,000 was split between nine projects, eight of which involved historic preservation and just one — parking improvements to Ravenswood Park — for recreation.
“We live in such a historic community, so it makes sense there are so many historic projects,” said Pam Tobey, co-chair of the committee. “But we have seen over the past few years there’s a trend for historic preservation projects and they tend, they can be on the expensive side, obviously … and that’s kind of what this push is about to bring in some affordable housing projects. We have funded a decent amount in the past, and open space, we would love to see more open space applications.”
“I think our goal is to make sure that as many people who have funding requirements in Gloucester know about the fact that we have funds available,” said co-chair Matt Lundberg. “I agree with Pam. I would love to see more affordable housing projects or open space, but, you know, we are there for the community so if our applicants are mainly historic preservation projects, then that’s what we do.”
In addition to the nine projects that were funded during the most recent round, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing for an off-cycle request, approved by committee, for $200,000 for Action Inc.’s tenant-based rental/mortgage assistance program.
After this, the Community Preservation Committee will have approximately $1.2 million available for projects, according to Lundberg.
Gloucester voted to adopt the Community Preservation Act in 2008, approving a 1% surcharge of the real estate tax levy to be spent on various projects (Under the Community Preservation Act, the surcharge can go as high as 3%).
In addition to what is raised through the surcharge, the state has a CPA Trust Fund that provides a match, and that percentage varies from year to year.
This year, the state match was at least 43.8%, according to a spreadsheet on the Boston-based Community Preservation Coalition’s website. A $1.5 billion state surplus bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in December provided an extra $10 million for the trust fund.
This year, Gloucester received $322,099 from the state CPA Trust Fund, which was made up of the $32,839 distribution from the state surplus in January, and $289,260 handed out in November.
Essex’s distribution from the state this year was $83,345, Rockport’s was $391,556 and Manchester’s was $174,348, according to the coalition’s website.
In fiscal 2021, Essex’s CPA property tax surcharge raised $190,113, Rockport’s raised $598,198 and Manchester’s raised $397,695.
In 2021, Gloucester’s property tax surcharge netted $734,720. This along with the state trust fund match generated $1.056 million for various community preservation projects in the city. The Community Preservation Committee makes recommendations about what projects should be funded and at what level.
Tobey said the committee in recent years has been fortunate to be able to fund the majority of applicant requests, and in this most recent round, it was able to fund all of them.
Lundberg said on Tuesday, March 1, the committee will hold a public hearing on the Community Preservation Act and the committee’s activities. The Zoom link to the hearing is: and the meeting ID is 881 7189 2008.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.