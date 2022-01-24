Residents will soon get a chance to weigh-in with their ward councilors on proposed zoning changes meant to increase Gloucester’s housing stock.
The City Council’s Planning and Development subcommittee last week set a schedule of ward meetings to allow residents to vet nine proposed zoning amendments meant to increase housing in light of the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan. Links to these Zoom meetings, which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., are planned to be posted to the city’s website. The first meeting, for Ward 2, is Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4 and serves as vice chair of Planning and Development, said the meetings will be for those who want to talk more specifically about their neighborhoods and ask their ward councilors questions about the proposed zoning changes. “What they feel is positive and what they are concerned with and why,” Gilman said, adding, “That ‘why’ is going to be very important at those ward meetings.”
This is the second go-around for Planning and Development on the zoning amendments proposed by the Planning Board last fall. These meetings will eventually result in recommendations to the full council along with a public hearing.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, chairman of the subcommittee, said the full council would not take up the zoning amendments until after the last ward meeting is held on Feb. 10.
Valerie Nelson of Sunset Point Road applauded the ward meetings.
“What I’m finding out where I live is that probably the best judges of what these proposals would actually mean are from neighbors who have been watching development patterns,” said Nelson.
The proposed zoning changes are meant to spur more housing by, among other things, allowing conversions to two-family dwellings on lots that conform to single-family homes by right. The changes would also relax certain dimensional requirements, allow for three-family conversions by right in the R-5 zoning district surrounding the downtown, and increase height allowances for one-, two- and three-family homes and multifamily homes in residential districts to 35 feet. The proposals would also increase the height allowance to 45 feet in the downtown for multifamily residences.
However, residents are concerned the increases in height could change the character of the coastal community and spur the creation of online rentals, and they question whether these changes would lead to more affordable housing.
Patricia Amaral of Myrtle Square last week asked the city’s planning director about what data he found “that shows the impact on our infrastructure, sewer, and water utilities. Our roads are very narrow, and I don’t feel they can sustain this.”
Planning Director/Interim Community Development Director Gregg Cademartori said the proposed zoning changes were not designed to create affordable housing, noting that the Housing Production Plan’s goal was to create housing across all markets.
Once major change involves the conversion of two-family homes. For instance, under present zoning, if a lot complies with requirements for a two-family home, Cademartori said the single-family home can be converted if no exterior change is made, or if it is torn down and a new two-family is put in its stead. Same thing applies with a vacant lot that complies with zoning. However, owners have to go through a special permit process to convert to a two-family if changing the exterior.
The idea is to treat all two-family conversions the same during permitting.
From 2018 to the present, Gloucester has seen the construction of 82 new units through the conversion of single-family homes to two-family homes, the construction of new two-family homes and the conversion of two-family homes to three-family homes.
Doing an analysis for the potential build-out over time from conversions, Cademartori said there would be no change in the number of new units created in the R-10 and R-20 zoning districts. Both the present zoning and the proposed zoning could generate up to 960 units in R-10 and 814 units in R-20. The difference, Cademartori said, would be the process would be smoother.
The most dramatic increase from the zoning proposal would be in R-5, in the neighborhoods surrounding the downtown. Under present zoning, the potential for conversions would create 327 housing units. Under the proposed zoning, there would be 875 new units, a difference of 548 units.
As for height, “there is a lot of variety across the Boston area,” said Cademartori showing a map depicting maximum building heights from community to community, with Gloucester falling within those that have a 30-foot limit. He noted that Marblehead has a lower height restriction for properties along the water.
“There is no right or wrong,” Cademartori said. “Each community gets to decide.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.