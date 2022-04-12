MANCHESTER — The warrant for the first of two Town Meetings planned this year has been finalized by selectmen.
Earlier this year, selectmen decided to split this year’s Town Meeting into two sessions to keep proceedings brief as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
The first is scheduled for Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at the new Manchester Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
The town hopes COVID-19 will be less of a factor at Special Town Meeting on Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m., as it will focus on more hot-button issues such as implementing a Limited Commercial District north of Route 128. The meeting will also be held at Manchester Memorial.
Regarding April’s warrant, Article 10 seeks to tweak town zoning regulations to allow laboratories in the proposed Limited Commercial District area. The changes will raise building height limits in the area as well.
These proposed zoning changes come in wake of Cell Signaling Technologies announcing its plans to build a research and development center on a 40-acre parcel off Atwater Avenue. Article 10 will not approve Cell Signaling Technologies’ proposed project; the company will still need to apply for the necessary permits before construction can begin.
Article 11 asks voters to impose a 3% local excise tax on those who offer short-term room rentals in town. If approved, imposition of the tax would start this October.
Article 12 seeks to instate gender-neutral town titles. Specifically, the Board of Selectmen would be changed to the Select Board, and selectmen would be referred to “select board members.”
Here is the summarized list of articles for April’s Town Meeting:
1: Accept the Annual Town Report.
2: Approve no change to the 12-month fiscal year salary and compensation for the town moderator and selectmen.
3: Pay $223,380 for the town’s share of the Essex Tech budget.
4: Pay any town debts.
5: Approve the town’s $3,356,425 capital budget.
6: Pay the town’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District budget.
7: Use $1,189,500 in Community Preservation Funds to pay for 11 projects.
8: Transfer $278,173 to the town’s Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund.
9: Set the Recreation Department’s spending limit at $350,000.
10: Change the town’s Zoning Bylaws to allow laboratories and increase building height in the Limited Commercial District.
11: Impose a 3% local excise tax on short-term rentals.
12: Use gender-neutral language for town titles.
13: Use any available free cash to reduce tax rates.
