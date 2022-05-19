Washington Street from Exchange Street to Grant Circle is being paved by National Grid this weekend as a result of work the gas utility did to upgrade its system, Gloucester Public Works Director Mike Hale said.
Washington Street had been paved about three years ago, Hale said, but in January 2020, neighborhoods adjacent to the gas main suffered outages. It meant the issue had to be corrected, the network had to be re-engineered, and that meant a 0.6-mile stretch of Washington Street had to be dug up.
“Even though the road was just paved,” Hale said, “I didn’t have the opportunity to say ‘no’ to them because of the severity of the issue.”
Hale said Gloucester Public Works is coordinating with National Grid, which is paying to restore the roadway back to the condition it had been in before the utility dug up the road.
Road crews will be milling and paving Thursday and Friday, Hale said. Crews will be adjusting structures in the roadway on Saturday and its expected the road will be paved Sunday evening.
Hale said while night work is not desirable either, the road is too busy to be paved during daylight hours.
“It requires a lot of detouring and it just becomes unsafe,” Hale said.
Hale said National Grid hired the city’s paving contractor and the utility will be paying do to work.
Re-striping the roadway with crosswalks and fog lines will happen not long after, Hale said.