Construction of a flood barrier to make the city’s Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue more resilient from projected sea level rise got a $500,000 boost this month from the City Council.
The additional money was needed to take into account rising costs.
The council voted unanimously Dec. 13 to amend a loan order from September 2020, upping the original appropriation of $4.2 million to $4.7 million after a public hearing.
City Engineer Ryan Marques said construction could start as early this winter or early spring and last through the summer and fall.
The barrier is meant to protect the plant from flooding and storm surge the campus on Essex Avenue has witnessed in recent years.
“This is a situation where a number of years ago when we started putting this together, we thought we knew what it was going to cost,” Chief Financial Officer John Dunn told the City Council, “but as everybody knows things have gone upwards unfortunately, so we have to add a little bit to this.”
According to minutes of a Nov. 17 City Council Budget and Finance subcommittee meeting, Dunn told councilors bids had come back $300,000 more than expected with costs increasing since the original loan order. and with those increased costs, the project needed another $200,000 for contingencies.
The cost of the flood barrier will not be borne by the city – and ultimately sewer ratepayers – alone as Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill, the city’s former community development, noted the city has secured a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
“This is about economic development at the end of the day,” Cahill said. “This is about protecting the city at the end of the day. This is about the mayor’s priority to move forward whether its residential or economic development; this at the end of the day is about protecting our wastewater treatment plant as the No. 1 priority.”
Cahill said the city won the large federal grant in part because the project took into account the need to protect a future secondary wastewater treatment plant proposed at the site.
As for the project itself, Marques said bids went out two months ago and were returned just before Thanksgiving and the low bidder among seven came in around $4 million.
“That with the engineering costs brings us to ($4.5 million) and we need a little bit of a cushion in there for contingency,” Marques said.
Marques showed the council a slide presentation with the layout of the facility. Along Essex Avenue, the wall’s height will range from 6 to 8 feet with a masonry cover on the wall and two gates to allow access.
Along the plant’s eastern edge, the wall will turn into a sheet pile wall. The barrier at the back of the plant will be an earthen embankment. Marques said the grade at the back is not far off from the design elevation of a 2070 100-year flood event of 14 feet 9 inches, so it would only be about two feet high there.
The plant sits in an AE flood zone defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a special flood hazard area with a 1% risk of flooding each year.
Dunn said the city needs to have the barrier in place as the city is planning to build a secondary wastewater treatment facility on the same campus.
“This all kind of leaks in through the same idea that we need to protect where that location is because we are going to be upgrading it in terms of a huge amount of money and facility treatments,” Dunn said.
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, announced he had recently secured $2 million in federal funding for an evaluation of the secondary wastewater facility as part of securing nearly $16.9 million in federal funding for 14 Community Funding Projects across the 6th District this fiscal year.
The $2 million will allow the DPW to conduct a study of the recommended capital improvements and secondary treatment process upgrades at the plant. The study will lead to design, permitting, and construction of the secondary wastewater treatment plant.
Mayor Greg Verga has made the secondary treatment plant a priority, setting aside $10 million for it from the roughly $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding the city has received.
“I am grateful for the work of Congressman Moulton, Senator (Elizabeth) Warren, and Senator (Ed) Markey to secure this critical funding to help with the necessary first step of evaluating Gloucester’s Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Verga in a statement to the Times. “I discussed early on with Congressman Moulton about the importance of finally tackling the need for secondary wastewater treatment in our community and am so thankful for his support. These improvements to our existing wastewater treatment plant and the construction of a secondary wastewater treatment plant are critical to our community’s future and economic growth.”
