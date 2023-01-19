BOSTON — A Washington, D.C.-based watchdog group is calling out U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan for "reneging" on her pledge to support term limits for members of Congress as she begins her third term representing the 3rd Congressional District.
The group U.S. Term Limits has paid for a billboard ad along Interstate 93 in Methuen criticizing the Westford Democrat for backing away from a proposal to amend the U.S. Constitution to limiti House members to three terms, or six years, and senators to two terms, or 12 years.
Trahan signed the pledge in 2018, but the group says she has since abandoned her support, and isn't a co-sponsor of the latest term limits resolution, filed by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, and 40 other mostly GOP co-sponsors.
"Lori Trahan made a promise to the voters of her district to support the U.S. Term Limits amendment," Philip Blumel, the group's president, said in a statement. "Yet, once she was elected, she decided to ignore the promise she made to her constituents."
In a statement, Trahan said she first ran for Congress because she "thought Washington wasn’t working and wanted to make things better," and claims that she "honored" her pledge to support the term limits amendment during her first term.
"Now that I’ve learned more, I have changed my mind on this specific legislation," Trahan said. "I think term limits of some length make sense, but this proposal is too rigid and would make it harder to get results for working families like the one I grew up in."
Trahan's statement said despite that she remains "committed to enacting reforms that will finally make government work better."
To be sure, none of the state's 11-member, all-Democratic congressional delegation have signed onto the current version of the term limits resolution, including Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat who won a fifth term in the Nov. 8 elections.
In Congress, much of the support for term limits currently appears to be coming from Republicans, as most of the co-sponsors of the joint resolution are GOP lawmakers. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, is the only Democrat to sign onto the bill.
A Moulton spokesperson said he didn't sign the term limits pledge, but supports term limits. The congressman hasn't committed to a specific plan but believes term limits "should be set as part of a larger conversation in concert with a package of other reforms."
The billboard ad targeting Trahan is part of a nationwide campaign by U.S. Term Limits to "inform term-limits supporters" where candidates and lawmakers stand on the issue.
The group says recent polling has shown at least 82% of Americans, spanning demographics and political affiliations, support congressional term limits.
"Voters are tired of politicians who will promise anything to get elected and then once elected break their promises," Blumel said. "We hope Rep. Trahan has a change of heart and decides to keep her promise."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.