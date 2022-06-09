The city is alerting residents to possible water discoloration and a scheduled power outage in a portion of West Gloucester in the coming days.
First, the city has alerted residents that National Grid will be making improvements to the electrical distribution system, and plans to work on the Essex Avenue substation in West Gloucester on Saturday, June 11.
The alert on the city’s website and on Facebook states that for crews to work on the equipment safely, it will be necessary to interrupt electrical service for about three hours starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. The affected area includes parts of West Gloucester and Manchester. A map on the city’s website shows an area including Stage Fort Park, encompassing Ravenswood Park and Magnolia Harbor.
The work will be rescheduled in the event of inclement or extreme weather. If the power company has to reschedule, the work will be performed on Sunday, June 12, during the same morning time frame. Should you have any questions, you can contact National Grid Customer Service at 800-322-3223.
The Gloucester Department of Public Works has also announced it plans to switch water treatment plant operations on Wednesday, June 15, from the Babson Water Treatment Plant to the West Gloucester Water Treatment Plant. This is part of routine operations.
“Changing the flow direction may cause temporary discoloration of the water as iron particles in the pipes are stirred up,” a post on Facebook read. “Please run the cold water tap for a few minutes to clear your line.”
The DPW is also asking residents to avoid using chlorine bleach during this time as it may stain laundry.
DPW Director Mike Hale said because of the city’s emphasis on maintaining the system, they don’t get as many complaints when there is a water plant switchover as they once did.
Those who experience persistent water quality problems should contact the DPW at 978-325-5600 or the Water Compliance Office at 978-325-5680, so that selective flushing can be targeted to problem areas.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@northofboston.com.