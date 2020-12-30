Water flowing again in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Residents now have their water back after Public Works employees spent hours fixing a water main break on Summer Street.
The break was reported at 10 a.m. on Summer Street near Sweeney Park, Forest Street and the train bridge. Within the hour, Public Works shut down water access from Forest Street to the Gloucester line and started digging.
At 3 p.m., the town updated its Facebook page to show a picture of the broken pipe.
"DPW is hard at work!" the post read. "The broken pipe is out (see below) and the new section is being installed now. Water is expected to be back on within the hour. Please let cold tap run until clear."
True to their word, the water was flowing again around 2:45 p.m.
