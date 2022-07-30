For about 12 hours Friday, neighbors on Western Avenue and surrounding streets were without water after a 20-inch water main broke.
Water service was restored for the affected area as of 8:15 p.m., according to Gloucester's Department of Public Works.
The main broke just before 10 a.m. between Bond Street and Old Salem Road on Western Avenue, Route 127, dropping water pressure throughout the city and flooding a more than 100-foot stretch of the roadway and sidewalk.
The main break also created a sinkhole that could swallow a car between Windsor Lane and Stage Fort Avenue and heaved the pavement where it occurred. Crews were working Saturday to repair the pavement.
For anyone experiencing air or discolored water in their water lines, Public Works suggests:
- Run cold water through the lines until the water runs visibly clear and no air bubbles remain.
- Run one or two empty loads in washing machines and dishwashers to ensure that any discolored water is clear from pipes prior to normal use.