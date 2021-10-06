MANCHESTER — Residents of East Manchester can expect to lose water service Thursday night to Friday morning, town officials said.
The Department of Public Works will need to temporarily shut water off at 9 p.m. Thursday in East Manchester as part of the water main work on Forest Street, according to an alert published on the town’s website. The impacted area will be from Forest Street east to the Gloucester line. Forest Street north to Mill street will be unaffected.
Public Works expects service to be returned Friday by 5 a.m.
Residents who experience brown or cloudy water in the morning are asked to run a cold tap until the water runs clear.
The Public Works office may be contacted with questions at 978-526-1242.