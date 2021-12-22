Two new murals, one temporary in chalk, and one permanent on a shelter wall, were created by staff at Action Inc. to highlight Gloucester’s struggle with homelessness and the need for hope during the shortest and darkest day of the year that coincides with National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.
The murals honor those who have died who have experienced homelessness in the community at some point in their lives.
The temporary mural was drawn in colored chalk on the side of Action Inc.’s main office at 5 Pleasant St. It consists of a list of approximately 100 names, each printed by Action Inc.’s marketing and outreach coordinator, Megan Merlin, in the cold on Monday, the winter solstice.
The Cape Ann anti-poverty nonprofit operates a shelter at 370 Main St., and there, staff member Kyle Olson drew a mural called “The Someone Tree,” depicting a tree dropping its leaves with a bronze plaque inscribed with a poem written by shelter manager Melissa Lezynski.
Action Inc. shared a short video about its efforts on Facebook, with Lezynski’s poem used as narration for the clip.
“This is our ‘Someone Tree,’” the narrator says. “This is our way of shining that light on each of them one more time and keeping their spirit alive, always. A tribute to the souls we have lost in our community who had experienced homelessness. We see you.”
Erin George, Action Inc.’s director of housing services, explained that National Homeless Persons Memorial Day coincides with the winter solstice, usually Dec. 21, the longest day of year. It recognizes those who have experienced homeless and who since have passed. and these can be people in the community you would never guess have been homeless at some point in their lives.
“The commonality is that they have experienced homelessness,” she said of the names on the wall.
Action’s Inc.’s shelter had a capacity of 30 beds before the pandemic and it was full every night. COVID-19 safety protocols have reduced capacity to 16. George credits Lezynski, the shelter manager, with efforts to memorialize the homeless.
The first year, before the pandemic, they held a candle-light vigil, and last year they had lighted gift boxes with everyone’s name. This year, with the pandemic hanging around, family members were asking about what they were going to do, so they decided to make a permanent memorial in the shelter.
Lezynski also credits Merlin for standing in the freezing cold writing the nearly 100 names of those homeless they have lost since Lezynski started keeping track of people in the community.
“People walked by and asked about it,” Merlin said. “People walked by and mentioned they knew names.”
“The mural is for all of the members of our community who have experienced homelessness and then passed,” Lezynski said. “Some of them came through here, some of them never made if off the street, some of them died in their home, finally, but they are all members of our community, our loved ones.”
“Sometimes, because people, poverty really, don’t have the money for funerals or the cost of obituaries or cremation we end up having people pass without any note they were there. So this is our way of showing we don’t forget.”
Olson, the shelter staff member, took a month to create the mural in the shelter after everyone went to sleep.
She said the community has been great in providing help, including gifts along with tarps and blankets to keep people warm who are living outside because the shelter is at capacity. It receives five to 30 calls a day for those looking for a bed.
“There’s always calls,” Olson said.
Lezynski estimates there are at least 30 people living in tents in the woods in Gloucester.
