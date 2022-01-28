Weak rope in short supple as deadline for whale-friendly gear draws near

Lobstermen elsewhere in New England will have to join their Massachusetts counterparts in using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing trap rope beginning in May to help protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.
The rope and the in-line links, which must break under 1,700 pounds of pressure to help marine mammals break away if they become entangled, need to comply with rules mandated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The problem is the rope is short supply.
For Massachusetts fishermen, the required 3/8-inch red and white “candy cane” and 5/16-inch red weak rope manufactured by Rocky Mount Cordage Company in North Carolina, one of two rope makers approved by NOAA, is available only at Rose Marine in Gloucester for those north of Boston or through Ketchum Trap in New Bedford for those south of Boston.
“I know they’re out of stock in Maine, and I just filled an order for the 3/8 rope and sold out,” said Steve Germain of Rose Marine, 375 Main St., on Thursday. “I still have the 5/16 red rope, but the red and white is on back order.” He said he had no estimate on when new stock would arrive.
Lobstermen on Cape Ann and elsewhere in Massachusetts have been using the weakened rope for the past year and a half, said Beth Casoni of the Massachusetts Lobstermen Association.
The association used $100,000 in grants to develop and purchase materials for the prototype of the required 3/8-inch “candy cane” rope. “We’re on the third version,” Casoni said, “and looking to make it better.”
“It’s been readily available,” Casoni said Wednesday of the weakened rope. Working with the state Division of Marine Fisheries, she said the association has been distributing it for free to industry members.
At Rose Marine, Germain said the marine supply has just been dealing locally, although it did sell some rope to New England Marine, which has outlets in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Stonington, Maine. “He’ll sell it from there,” he added.
Further north, the Maine Department of Marine Resources has received numerous complaints that there isn’t a sufficient supply of approved ropes or the plastic links, designed to weaken a rope between the buoy and trap, a spokesperson told the Bangor Daily News.
The Maine department plans to notify federal regulators of the problem so they’re aware of the potential compliance challenges.
The approved weakened ropes are not yet readily available in Maine, the newspaper reported. and some Maine marine supply distributors are asking that fishermen place orders four to eight weeks in advance.
Maine lobstermen such as Jeff Putnam, of Chebeague Island, and David Tarr, of Brooklin, want NOAA to extend the deadline for the new regulations, which also include adding more traps to trawls in certain areas along with new gear-marking requirements. Maine Gov. Janet Mills made a similar request in September, and it is under consideration by NOAA.
“I will comply if I can,” Tarr said.
“The problem is the timing of it. I will not physically have time to implement all these changes.”
Maine lobster has been worth more than $400 million at the docks for seven years in a row after never coming close to that number in its history, according to state records that go back to the 1880s.
Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
North Atlantic right whales currently number fewer than 340 and their numbers have dropped precipitously in recent years because of high mortality and poor reproduction.
The endangered right whales give birth off Florida and Georgia in fall before arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
The whales are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear as they swim offshore, scientists say.
Material from staff writer Andrea Holbrook and Patrick Whittle of The Associated Press was used in this report.