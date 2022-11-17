Webber retiring after 17 years with chamber

ROCKPORT — On Thursday evening, Peter Webber will be feted by many in the Cape Ann business community.
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting a retirement party for Webber, its senior vice president, on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave. in Rockport.
Webber, a Rockport resident, will be honored for his 17 years of service and dedication to the business organization, running many aspects of its day-to-day operations, leading its Rockport Division and serving as its government affairs liaison.
Webber, who has a reduced work schedule through the end of this year, said his focus in the new year and beyond will be spending time with his family and his four grandchildren.
Stephen Buckley of Gloucester, who is taking the helm of the chamber from CEO Ken Riehl on Dec. 5, will be the fifth CEO Webber has worked with. He began working with Mike Costello, a leader and mentor for Webber as he transitioned from a career in Massachusetts state government to one at the chamber.
“It’s been a real honor to work with Ken for these almost 10 years,” said Webber about how Riehl strengthened and grew the organization while helping the new leadership team carry the chamber’s mission forward.
While Thursday’s party is free, reservations are requested at https://bit.ly/PeterRetirement. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available.