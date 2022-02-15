The Maine Fishermen’s Forum is hosting a webinar on Thursday, Feb. 17, which will outline changes to the scallop fishery of the Northern Gulf of Maine in which many Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts fisherman participate.
Many scallopers work out of Gloucester to be closer to the fishing grounds. The new measures start April 1, and the webinar will be an educational session to make scallopers aware of the changes.
The webinar, organized by the New England Fishery Management Council, is scheduled to run from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Panelists scheduled are Jonathan Peros, scallop lead for NEFMC; Travis Ford, scallop lead for the Greater Atlantic Fisheries Office of the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS/NOAA Fisheries); and Jessica Blaylock, industry-funded scallop observer program lead at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center of NOAA Fisheries.
According to the council, management changes are coming to the federal waters of the Northern Gulf of Maine scallop fishery.
“The recent approval of Amendment 21 to the Atlantic Sea Scallop Fishery Management Plan established a new sharing arrangement for allowable landings and includes observer requirements for all limited access general category (LAGC) vessels starting in 2022,” it said.
The council developed measures in Framework Adjustment 34 to the fishery management plan to implement Amendment 21 rules and reopen the Stellwagen Bank Scallop Closure Area on April 1, according to the press release.
At the meeting, council staff will review the upcoming changes to the management of the Northern Gulf of Maine Management Area and provide an outlook for the 2022 fishery. NOAA Fisheries will discuss how the fishery will be monitored and provide information about new observer requirements for limited access general category vessels participating in the fishery.
The Zoom link for the webinar is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/6151858543, and the meeting ID is 615 185 8543.