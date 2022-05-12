Residents have an opportunity to learn about the many health and wellness services available on Cape Ann — and give blood — at the first WellFest this Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA. The event is free.
The Greater Cape Ann Community Wellness Fair is designed to be fun as well as informative, an effort of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Health and Wellness Group.
“Organizing WellFest has brought the region’s wellness community together and participating in it — either as a vendor or as a WellFest-goer — will enlighten everyone about the abundance of local wellness services, programs, resources and providers our region offers,” organizers said in announcing the event. “WellFest also will have music, dogs, smoothie samples, art kits, raffle giveaways, massage, agriculture, holistic and general wellness resources, and much more — not your average wellness fair.”
Among the many topics to be showcased are yoga, massage, general health resources, youth development, and other areas, designed to be of interest to all ages.
In collaboration with WellFest, the Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, Bliss Bites, the cafe located at the YMCA entrance, will be open during WellFest. A special menu will be offered during the hours of the fair.
“WellFest invites everyone to join and become creative on how we can help one another live in better health. Attending WellFest is the first step in discovering your new wellness adventure,” said David Bergeron, a Health and Wellness Group member.
WellFest is presented by the Health & Wellness Group of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beauport Hearing Care, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Dependable Benefits Advising and SeniorCare Inc.
To learn more and find a list of vendors, visit capeannchamber.com.
The mission of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber’s Wellness Group is to “build a community network of wellness through education and shared resources for body, mind and spirit.”