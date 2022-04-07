Western Avenue to alternate one-way at bridge Friday

On Friday, traffic on Western Avenue will alternate one-way as crews make repairs to the Blynman Drawbridge.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the temporary alternating one-way traffic will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Western Avenue, which is state Route 127.
Crews will be conducting deck repairs to the drawbridge over the Blynman Canal over the Blynman Canal channel that connects the Annisquam River to Gloucester Harbor. The bridge was closed to boat traffic Thursday.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use extra caution when traveling in the work zone.
The bridge, known locally as the Cut bridge, underwent a $750,000 structural repair project in 2020. The project was designed to repair several portions of worn=out structural steel elements in the bascule spans of the bridge, which is more than a century old.
The Blynman Bridge is one of the busiest of the bridges managed by MassDOT. On average, it opens more than 7,300 times a year. One of its busiest years was 2019, with 8,668 openings.