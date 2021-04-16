A medium-sized, dead minke whale washed up on the rocks of Folly Cove on Friday.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said city Animal Control and harbormaster staff responded to the area on reports of the washed up carcass near where divers routinely enter the water in the cove.
"It appears that it's been dead for quite some time and came in on the storm, which happens sometimes," Ciarametaro said.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT