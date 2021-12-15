Wang Tienan, the navigator aboard the Chinese sailboat Zhai Mo 1, tells his new bride Jennifer Matthews that it was a higher power that led to their meeting at a Rocky Neck art gallery about two months ago.
The bride recounted their quixotic encounter as told by her new husband.
“He told me that God had their boat hit that iceberg rock in the Arctic so that they could come here and he could meet me where I lived in Rockport, and he thanked Canada with all his heart since they turned the boat away,” related Matthews. “They found Gloucester on the map, and sailed into it, and thankfully Gloucester took them in.”
The groom was one of three crew members aboard the 80-foot sailing vessel, which arrived in Gloucester around Oct. 7 for repairs after it struck an iceberg while circumnavigating the Arctic Circle. Their arrival sparked a trajectory of newfound friendships among a group of Gloucester residents and now a wedding.
Taking that leap of faith that love brings, the couple was married by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at City Hall on Monday afternoon. The ceremony was small, attended by close friends and family.
The meeting of Tienan and Matthews was as serendipitous as the damaged boat choosing Gloucester as a safe haven.
It began when Matthews was meeting her friend Weiying Olivia Huang, a Boston-based documentary filmmaker, at Stephen LaPierre’s gallery in Rocky Neck’s historic art colony. Huang and LaPierre knew each other when they lived in Key West years ago. Huang, who married Eric Taylor in Gloucester just nine months ago, was eager to share some of Gloucester’s artistic charm with Matthews.
At the same time, Tienan and a fellow crew member, stopped into the gallery on a Sunday evening, having come from the adjacent Gloucester Marine Railways where their vessel was undergoing repairs.
Like the proverbial stars colliding, they connected right away, said Matthews. That was the start of their love story that continued over dates and dinner with friends.
“The connections just kept growing,” said the bride.
She does not speak Mandarin and his English is rudimentary, but with the help of Google Translate, the two found that they had far more than their creative spirits in common.
Diane Chen, who has been instrumental in providing assistance to Capt. Zhai Mo and the crew from the beginning, was honored in a tea ceremony at a small reception following the wedding.
Matthews, a musician and performing artist, could write a ballad about this journey, an ageless story as evidenced by love poems that date back millennia to even the ancient Sumerians.
As for Capt. Zhai Mo, he too has found lifelong friends in Gloucester.
Gloucester’s Chen and former Mayor John Bell, among the captain’s group of new friends, noted that the captain’s connection to Cape Ann is also not yet over.
Ray Chang of Rockport, who became Captain Mo’s friend and frequent translator, will be on board, sailing to Hawaii when the ketch Zhai Mo departs, likely this week. and when they reach Hawaii in the weeks to come, Chen will be there to greet them, having returned to her home in Honolulu.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.