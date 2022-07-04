What’s happening on the Fourth
Here’s a timeline for the day’s events on Cape Ann:
10 a.m.: Costumed Rockport Rotarians read the Declaration of Independence in Rockport’s Dock Square.
10 a.m.: Chebacco Lake & Watershed Association’s annual Fourth of July boat parade sets sail from the south side of Gregory Island and moves counter-clockwise around the lake in Hamilton and Essex. Prizes will be awarded.
11 a.m.: Manchester’s Independence Day Parade, featuring antique cars, homemade floats and marching bands, steps off. The route begins at Vine Street at Norwood Avenue and continues to School, Pleasant, Pine, Central and Union streets; then back to Norwood Avenue and ends at Coach Field Playground.
6 p.m.: Rockport Firemen’s Association hosts its traditional Fireman’s Parade starting at 6 p.m. on South Street (Route 127A). It travels to Mt. Pleasant, Main and Beach streets before ending at Legion Bandstand at Back Beach.
8 p.m.: Rockport Legion Band gives a free concert at the bandstand on Back Beach off Beach Street.
9 p.m.: Rockport’s annual bonfire will be lit on Back Beach off Beach Street.