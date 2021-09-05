When and If earns fastest schooner title

Schooner When and If has claimed the title of fastest schooner to sail the seas at the 37th annual Schooner Festival by one minute.
The medium-sized schooner from Key West, Florida, came up in front to clinch this year’s title of fastest schooner with a lapsed time of 1 hour and ten minutes after beating the popular vessel Columbia, a 175-foot steel replica of the famous fishing and racing schooner of the same name, who had a lapsed time of 1 hour and 11 minutes
The Columbia did come in first for its category of the 1923 Columbia Trophy.
“I’m thrilled for all the schooners,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken told the Times at the conclusion of the race. “When and If is a beautiful boat, fast and large.”
The other winners in this year’s Festival includes American Eagle, a Gloucester-native schooner that ports in Rockland, Maine, who won the Esperanto Cup for the second year running. Adventure followed in second with Roseway finishing third.
Tree of Life came in first for the Ned Cameron Cup and The Betty Ramsey Award going to Calabash.
The fastest vessel has a unique and fascinating history as it was created by one of America’s greatest designers F.F. Pendleton for General (then-Colonel) George S. Patton in Wiscasset, Maine, in 1939.
Patton is quoted saying “When the war is over, and if I live through it, Bea and I are going to sail her around the world.”
George Nichols Trophy and Amanda Madeira Woman at the Wheel Award went to Capt. K.D. Dench.
Louis H Story did not finish the race and Malabar II and Strombus both dropped out before the race.