After a two-month hiatus, train service is scheduled to resume between the Beverly and Rockport stations on Monday, Dec. 19, with the completion of Phase II of Automatic Train Control work on the Newburyport/Rockport line.
This as the MBTA marks a major milestone with the completion of the $100 million replacement of the Gloucester Drawbridge carrying the Rockport line over the Annisquam River.
However, one new safety feature stands out, one that city and T officials hope will help make the crossing safer.
Recently, the MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, painted white crosshatching on the pavement on both sides of the track as the rails cross Washington Street near the its intersection with Exchange Street to warn drivers about getting too close to the gates.
But it won’t just be this Gloucester crossing that gets the white striping, said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, on Thursday. This is something that will be rolled out at other crossings across the system.
Tarr said the Washington Street crossing is “one of the first grade crossings to be striped like this in the state.”
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, in a letter to City Council President Val Gilman on Sept. 19, said as much when he outlined a number of safety improvements made at the Washington Street crossing in recent months.
“Finally, as part of a systemwide grade crossing safety program funded by the MBTA,” Poftak wrote, “Keolis will be painting warning striping, fog lines and RXR warnings on the asphalt at all grade crossings throughout the commuter rail network, prioritizing Gloucester’s four crossings and starting with Washington Street.”
Crosswalk moved
The paint and other work is in response to a number of incidents, many of them outlined on social media over the summer, of close calls between vehicles and the train gates, including reports of gates hitting cars or trapping them. The incidents took place after train service was restored with the reopening of service over the new drawbridge in May. The City Council in late August unanimously declared an emergency measure regarding the crossings.
Coinciding with the new striping, the city’s Department of Public Works moved the crosswalk at the crossing several yards south to the opposite corner of Washington and Exchange streets just past the new striping.
Mayor Greg Verga said getting the crosswalk moved was a team effort between the T and the city.
Verga recalled what happened when Tarr and top MBTA and Keolis officials and engineers and he visited the crossing on Sept. 8 to discuss work being done to make grade crossing safer — including adjustments to the timing of the gates. While there, they saw a car stop on the tracks to let someone cross at the crosswalk and they took note.
This incident prompted discussion about moving the crosswalk away from the crossing to keep cars from stopping on the tracks to let people cross.
To make things safer, Verga said the city is looking into obtaining state funding for two solar-powered flashing pedestrian crossing signals at the crosswalk, which he said cost $15,000 each.
Tarr and Verga stressed in a joint interview that the regular and continued conversations with top MBTA and Keolis officials, including Council President Gilman, have paid off.
Verga said there has been a lot of concern about the gates, but in response, they acted and reached out to T and Keolis officials. Even though these agencies may have been the “punching bag” by some, Verga said, “they have been nothing but helpful since we started these meetings.”
Return of the trains
With train service set to resume Monday, T spokesperson Lisa Battiston said the large MBTA maintenance train seen traveling through Gloucester is being used as part of a process to prepare the line to return to service.
Since mid-October, shuttle buses have replaced train service between Rockport and Beverly as the MBTA completed the installation of Automatic Train Control on the Newburyport/Rockport line.
The federally mandated system sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping the train if need be. ATC is a required part of the federally required Positive Train Control system which monitors trains in real time and reduces speeds when needed to prevent collisions. Phase I of this work was completed in2020.
The Gloucester Drawbridge project took place over a five-year period with a contract award in November 2017. The project replaced the original bridge constructed in 1911, according to the T.
